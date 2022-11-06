Yoga poses tend to be one of the best natural therapies that you can inculcate into your routine if you are feeling stressed and burned out. Yoga poses provide a multitude of benefits such as feeling calm and rejuvenated, combating fatigue, alleviating stress, dealing better with negative emotions, releasing tightness, and more.

Here is a list of six of the best yoga poses that you can do when you are feeling stressed out.

Best Yoga Poses to Try When You Are Feeling Stressed Out

1. Easy Pose or Sukhasana

Easy poses belong to the group of uncomplicated yoga poses that help alleviate stress from your body as well as enhance your overall posture.

To do this yoga pose:

Start in a cross-legged position on the ground with your left shin or foot in front.

Stay like this for a few moments before gradually bending forward with your arms extended in front of you.

Hold for a few moments before gently releasing.

2. Standing Forward Bend or Uttanasana

Standing forward bend will boost calmness in your body along with efficiently stretching your back, hips, hamstrings, and calves. It will also help in combating fatigue and reducing stress in the body.

To do this yoga pose:

Start by bringing your body into the traditional mountain pose with good posture.

Fold forward from your hips above and bring your forehead as close to your knees as possible.

Hold the bend for a few minutes before gently releasing.

3. Eagle Pose or Garudasana

Eagle poses are an intricate Asana that will help in releasing tension from your body along with reducing stress and building more focus. It will also stretch and strengthen your body efficiently.

To do this yoga pose:

Begin in an upright standing position with your hands positioned at the side of your body.

Efficiently balance your left foot and bend your knees while crossing your right thigh over your left.

Secure your right foot at the back of your left calf.

Straighten both your arms to the front before bending your elbows and fingers and pointing towards the ceiling.

Fully wrap your arms and hands around one another until your palms are together.

Keep your belly tightened and drawn in.

Hold the pose for a couple of minutes before gently releasing.

4. Cat Pose or Marjaryasana

Cat poses help in managing stress by releasing tension between your neck and upper back. This Asana will also efficiently stretch your lower back.

To do this yoga pose:

Begin by assuming the standard tabletop position on the ground with your navel drawn in towards the spine.

Make sure not to round your spine in the initial position while keeping your knees and palms grounded.

Next, round your back upwards and pull it towards the ceiling as much as you can.

Bring the crown of your head to the floor with your chin slightly tucked in towards your chest.

Bring your body back to its original position and repeat.

5. Child Pose or Balasana

Child pose is also a popular and easy yoga pose that will help in quieting your mind as well as soothing your body. This is a great yoga pose that will help you avoid burnout.

To do this yoga pose:

Begin in the standard tabletop position on the ground before sitting back on your heels with your palms positioned in front of you.

Fold your body forward from your hips above and bring your forehead to the ground.

Extend your arms forward to effectively feel stretches in your back and hips.

Stay in the child pose for a few minutes before releasing.

6. Corpse Pose or Savanasana

Corpse poses are quite popular as they are relaxing poses that will calm your mind and body along with emotionally grounding you. They are among the best yoga poses to increase awareness of your body.

To do this yoga pose:

Begin in the supine lying position on the floor with your legs slightly apart and arms positioned to the side of your body with palms angled towards the ceiling.

Relax your muscles and focus on breathing deeply with your eyes closed.

Gradually focus and become aware of each part of your body along with focusing on your every movement from top to bottom.

Hold the corpse pose for a few minutes before gently releasing.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned yoga poses tend to be efficient tools that you can use when you are feeling stressed out and tired. These yoga poses will also provide long-term benefits that will overall enhance the health and well-being of the body through effective stress management and stimulation of the inner organs.

