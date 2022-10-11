6 Best Yoga Poses and Exercises to Fight Fatigue

Yoga poses provide a combination of gentle movement along with focused breathing that can jolt the mind and body and help you fight fatigue.

These poses can help relieve muscle stiffness and boost blood circulation, which can provide a multitude of benefits. They include increased productivity, less fatigue, reduced stress, enhanced focus, and more.

We have curated a list of the six best and most effective yoga poses that can help you fight fatigue.

Best Yoga Poses for Fatigue

Here's a look at six such poses:

1) Standing Side Stretch (Parsvottasasana)

It's a beginner-friendly yoga pose that can help you fight fatigue by opening up the chest and stretching the sides. That will help reduce stiffness of the posterior chain.

How should you do it?

Start off by assuming the mountain pose with your feet apart at hip distance. Raise your left arm over your head, and bend your body to the right side while maintaining your posture. Hold for a few breaths before assuming the starting position. Repeat on the opposite side.

2) Yoga Squat (Malasana)

This pose can open up the hip region and boost strength.

How should you do it?

Start off by assuming a tall standing position with your legs apart at shoulder distance, back straight, and chest lifted.

Squat down the floor by bringing your butt as close to the ground as you can and bending your knees.

Bring both arms in between your knees, and keep them in a prayer position.

Hold for a few moments before releasing.

3) Upward Facing Dog (Urdhva Mukha Svanasana)

This exercise can help you fight fatigue by building strength in the spine and stretching the posterior chain. It can also help in stimulating the abdominal organs.

How you should do it?

Start off by assuming the downward facing dog position on the ground, with your leg muscles activated, feet anchored, and arms angled perpendicular to the ground..

Drive your chest upwards and forward so that the legs are just hovering above the ground, arms are extended, and palms are pressed to the floor.

Draw your shoulders backward, and hold.

4) Supine Twist

It can help you fight fatigue by reducing lower back pain and relaxing the mind. It can also stretch the body and enhance digestion.

How should you do it?

Start off by lying on the ground with your back flat. Position the soles of your feet flat on the floor with your knees bent.

Bring your knees to the left side of your body while keeping your left shoulder and sides of your feet on the floor.

Spread your arms to the sides at shoulder height so that the body creates a 'T' shape.

Repeat on the other side.

5) Corpse Pose (Svanasana)

It's amongst the easiest yoga poses that can relax all the muscles. It can help you fight fatigue by alleviating anxiety and controlling blood pressure.

How should you do it?

Start off by lying down on the ground with your back flat.

Keep your legs apart from each other, and close your eyes.

Position your arms slightly apart from your body, and try to relax your muscles.

Build better body awareness by focusing on every part of the body.

Start breathing evenly and deeply.

6) Child Pose (Balasana)

It's another easy pose that can help you tackle fatigue by increasing your energy and regulating your breathing. This pose can relax your mind and body.

How should you do it?

Start off by assuming the kneeling position by sitting on your heels, with your knees on the ground.

Slowly and steadily bring your head towards the floor, and stretch your arms simultaneously.

Bring your chest to your thighs, and hold for a few breaths.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned yoga poses can help you fight fatigue due to their simple and gentle movements. These poses can be done by both beginners and professionals and help you feel energized and relaxed.

Additionally, these poses are not time consuming and can be completed in a few minutes itself. Other benefits include greater productivity, refreshed mind, greater focus, relief from tight muscles, and more.

Yoga is good for both physical and mental health. Considering the benefits, you should include these poses in your daily routine.

