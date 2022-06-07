How to Do Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana) in Yoga: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana) is a foundational pose that many yoga practitioners breeze past. However, extending the top half of the body over the seated lower half stretches your entire back and promotes mental calmness.

This pose is called Paschimottanasana, as it's a forward bend from the west, which is where most of us spend our days, toward the east (the direction of sunrise).

How to Do the Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana) the Right Way?

Start by sitting in Staff Pose (Dandasana), with your legs straight in front of you.

Stand with your arms straight out to the sides and up over your head, reaching toward the ceiling.

Inhale and draw your spine up long. Exhale, then slowly begin to fold forward from your hips.

Imagine that you are pouring yourself into a bowl—letting go of all unnecessary tension as you come forward.

Deepen each exhale as you come forward— imagining your belly resting on your thighs instead of your nose reaching toward your knees.

With each inhale, lengthen your spine, bringing more space between each vertebrae.

Let your chest and head come forward as far as you comfortably can, but keep your back long rather than letting it round.

If you're not ready to come forward as far as you can, simply come as far as is comfortable.

Hold onto your ankles or shins with a strap around your feet.

Keep your feet flexed strongly throughout.

Paschimottanasana is a very simple yet powerful yoga asana that yields wonderful results on your body. Hence, it's important to make sure you know how to do the correct version of the pose.

Tips and Techniques for Seated Forward Bend

Resist the impulse to lower your head and shoulders toward your shins, as that will cause your upper back to round. Pascimottanasana keeps the back flat.

Actively thrust your heels forward while flexing your feet. Slightly tuck the top thighs in and press them into the floor.

Separate your legs slightly—no wider than the width of your hips—if you need additional room for your tummy or chest.

Bending your knees will make the posture more accessible for folks with tight hamstrings. That also relieves pressure on your diaphragm and abdomen.

Benefits of Seated Forward Bend

1) Calms your nervous system

The spinal cord is stretched, and space is produced between the vertebras during Paschimottanasana, which improves blood circulation to all the nerves, calming the nervous system.

2) Stretches your back

Among back-stretching asanas, Paschimottanasana is recommended for those suffering from back discomfort and stiffness. The Seated Forward Ben position extends the entire back, from the head to the heels, for this reason.

Regular practice of the position improves the spine's flexibility and strength. The asana also helps to relieve stress in the lower back, upper back and neck.

3) Calms your body and mind

Seated forward bend yoga cools the body and soothes the mind, which is one of its many health benefits. The posture aids in the circulation of new blood to the brain, allowing the mind to relax and reducing sleeplessness, depression and anxiety.

Paschimottanasana can provide a well-rounded yoga practice and bestows excellent health and positive energy on the full being.

5) Reduces Belly Fat

Through the stress and strain connected with the posture, Paschimottanasana can readily burn extra fat deposited in the abdominal region, assisting in getting a flat stomach. To get all the benefits, though, you need to be very committed.

Common Mistakes

Maintain a straight line with your knees, and avoid allowing them to curve out. If that happens, the stretch in your hamstrings will be reduced, and the tension will be concentrated closer to your joints.

Keep your back straight in the pose for as long as you can. That will assist you in taking full breaths.

This pose should be avoided if you have an injury to your arms, hips, ankles or shoulders. Don't put too much pressure on yourself in this position. If you're too tight to bend much, do what you can without hurting yourself.

On a full stomach, this pose can be uncomfortable, as it compresses the abdomen.

Bottom Line

Paschimottanasana is a simple and effective pose that provides relief from back pain and other health issues. It can also be practiced by all age groups, as it's considered a safe pose.

While there are many advantages of doing this pranayama in the morning, it can also be practiced at any time during the day.

Do ensure that you practice it without fail, and your health will not only remain good but will also improve significantly. Make sure to practise it on an empty stomach, and avoid doing so when you're stressed or tired.

