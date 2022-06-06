6 Best Yoga Poses That are Bound to Wake You Up in the Morning

Morning yoga is a wonderful way to begin your day. While we sleep, our bodies experience fundamental shifts internally and externally.

Practicing yoga in the morning will help you increase flexibility, improve circulation and more. Here are some essential poses that every morning yogi should include in their practice.

Much of yoga is about finding balance. Start by centering yourself through a morning practice, and prepare yourself for the day ahead. This consistency helps to establish a healthy rhythm for the rest of your day, when so often we get caught up in the stresses of life.

Best Yoga Poses to Do Every Morning

1) Easy Pose - Sukhasana

This is an excellent assessment position for beginners. Sitting on the floor allows the back to be stretched and can relieve tension by increasing flexibility.

Here's how you do it:

Sit cross-legged on a yoga mat, with your hands resting on your knees.

Straighten out your spine as much as possible, and push the bones of your pelvis into the floor.

Take a deep breath, and keep your eyes closed.

2) Cat Cow Pose

Cat-Cow is a yoga pose that can help relieve back pain. It stretches and awakens the spine, which expands and becomes more flexible. Repeat five to ten times.

To do it:

On all fours, place your hands directly beneath your shoulders and your knees directly beneath your hips on your mat.

Put your hands shoulder-width apart, and lean forward, distributing your weight evenly between them.

Inhale, and arch your back, lowering your chin to your chest as if you are a cat; feel the stretch from your neck to your tailbone.

As you exhale, drop your back all the way to a scoop shape while lifting and tilting your head back.

3) Tree Pose - Vrkasana

This posture allows you to extend your entire body, from your heels to the tips of your fingers. It also helps improve your balance.

Here's how you do it:

Assume an upright standing position. Put your hands in a prayer position over your head, and raise your right leg. Keep that leg raised as you bend forward from the hips.

Bring your left knee to the left side of your body, and place your left foot against your right inner thigh. Hold this position for 30 seconds, and rep with your other leg.

4) Downward Facing Dog Pose - Adho Mukha Savanasa

This posture increases your overall flexibility and decompresses the spine. It also tones the arms, sculpts the legs and opens the shoulders. Hold for five breaths between sides, or longer if you want to get more strength out of it.

To do it:

Down Dog is a common yoga pose.

Start by placing your hands on the mat in front of you, palms down; they should be slightly in front of your shoulders.

One way to practice this move is to put your knees on the ground directly under your hips, then exhale as you lift your knees off the ground, and lift your buttocks and hips toward the ceiling.

5) Child's Pose - Balasana

Child's Pose is a soothing yoga pose that helps you connect with your breath, relax, and feel energised throughout the body. It's a way to centre yourself, go inward, and come out of your busy head and into your body by awakening your breath from within.

Here's how you do it:

Simply bend your knees, and lower your butt to your heels as you raise your torso toward the floor over your knees from the Downward-Facing Dog.

Lower your head and shoulders to the floor. Place your arms along your sides, palms down, or wrap your arms under your brow to support your head.

Take a few deep breaths, and relax for as long as you want.

6) Pigeon Pose

Runners love this yoga pose, as it increases hip flexibility while also releasing the glutes and lower back. If you run, lift weights, do CrossFit or practice Spin, you must stretch to maintain your strength and flexibility, and improve your performance.

To do it:

Bring your right knee forward between your hands and your knees.

Slowly straighten your left leg behind you, keeping the knee and top of the foot on the floor.

Bring your right knee toward your right wrist, and rest it on the floor with your calf flat on the floor and foot resting under your groin.

Lower your upper body over the bent leg till it reaches the floor or your elbows are resting.

Take five deep breaths. Push back on your left leg before changing sides.

Takeaway

Yoga is a healthy and beneficial activity to be a part of, especially if you're looking for a way to relax in the morning after waking up. Make sure to consult with your physician before trying any new exercise programmes, though.

Be sure not to overwork yourself. Start out slowly by practicing yoga once or twice per week, and as you become more comfortable, work your way up to three or four days.

