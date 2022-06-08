What Is the Child’s Pose (Balasana) in Yoga? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Child's pose or balasana comes from the Sanskrit word "Bala," meaning "infant," and "asana," meaning "position." Because the position of this asana is quite similar to that of a baby in a mother's womb, it is thought that executing it will bring back memories of being in a womb.

It represents surrender, humility, and respect. Few people believe that this stance is used to connect with one's inner child. While you may need to harden yourself as an adult to face the world, the balasana helps you reconnect with your kid self, allowing you to feel joyous.

It is a vital resting posture that soothes the senses. It's a basic yoga stance that teaches us that doing nothing is just as good as doing something. It's a chance to take a breather, reflect on your circumstances, and prepare yourself to move forward.

How to Perform Child's Pose (Balasana) Correctly

In yoga, child's pose is extremely popular. If you're a yoga fanatic, you've probably done it a few times already. Are you just starting with your yoga practice? Cool. The balasana is an excellent place to begin.

Even resting poses in yoga require a proper form to stretch out properly. Here's how to do the child's pose properly:

Kneel on the floor and sit on your heels, touching your big toes with each other. Stretch your knees hip-width apart once you're comfortable. Inhale.

As you exhale, bend forward and place your body between your thighs.

Now, widen the sacrum all the way across the back of your pelvis and narrow the tips of your hip so that they aim towards the navel. Take a seat on your inner thighs.

Elevate the base of your head slightly to the side from the back of your neck as you stretch your tailbone away from the rear of your pelvis.

Extend your arms forward and align them with your knees in front of you. Allow your shoulder blades to fall to the ground. The weight of your front shoulders should be dragging your back blades wide apart.

You can stay in this asana for anywhere from 30 seconds to several minutes because it is a resting pose.

Stretch your front torso first to release the asana. Then, as the tailbone presses down into the pelvis, take a deep breath and rise.

Benefits of Child's Pose

This asana resembles the fetal position. It's a soothing pose that focuses on the thighs and relieves back pain. It also induces a deep sense of physical, cognitive, and emotional relaxation.

Check out this list of benefits offered by performing the child's pose correctly and regularly:

1) Controlled breathing

Child's pose is excellent for increasing your awareness of your breathing. This leads to calm, purposeful breaths, which might help you restore control by focusing your attention on your breathing. Controlled breathing lowers your heart rate as well. And if you're doing yoga to relax, that's precisely what you're aiming for.

2) Digestion

In this pose, mild pressing on your stomach can help to stimulate digestion.

3) Relaxed muscled

Child's pose helps relax the muscles in your lower back, chest, hamstrings, and shoulders. The spine, thighs, hips, and ankles are gently stretched while doing it.

4) Improved blood circulation

Balasana can help you get more blood to your head.

5) Relieves stress

It helps to reduce stress on your shoulders and hands. People who are constantly dizzy should try the balasana. If done after a long day at work or a strenuous workout, this pose can help with muscle relaxation and soothing, assuring a good night's sleep.

Tips to Remember While Doing Child's Pose

These few pointers will assist you in your practice if you are a beginner.

Breathing fully and deliberately up to the back of our torso is a rare occurrence. Practicing Balasana correctly will assist you in doing so. This asana can be used to prepare for a deeper forward bend when you first start practicing yoga.

The goal of balasana is to feel relaxed and refreshed while also strengthening hip and back flexibility. If your forehead doesn't reach the ground comfortably, use support or stack your fists to support it. If you wish to, put cushioning under your knees or ankles.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

When performing specific yoga poses, people frequently make mistakes. Here are some common blunders and preventative measures to take:

Keep your neck in a neutral position. Use a pillow, yoga block, or similar device to keep the pressure off your neck if you find yourself bending your neck.

If you have a knee injury, you should avoid this yoga practice.

If you have a shoulder injury, make sure to keep your arms by your sides.

To avoid injury, ease out of the pose if you sense pain at any point during it.

