5 Effective Breathing Exercises to Help Improve Your Fitness and Lower Blood Pressure

Did you know that there are breathing exercises that might help you naturally lower your blood pressure? Breathing (especially through your nose) and practicing certain breathing exercises can be quite effective for those with high BP.

So, what precisely goes on when you breathe deeply, and why does it matter to your blood pressure?

Our noses are designed to operate as filters and provide the most oxygen to our bodies. Breathing through your nostrils decreases blood pressure because it allows you to take in more oxygen, promoting efficient blood flow and soothing your nervous system.

5 best breathing exercises to lower hypertension and stay fit

Breathing exercises are not as time-consuming as other exercises. It's really just a matter of scheduling a few minutes to focus on your breathing. Here are some suggestions to get you started:

Start with five minutes every day and gradually increase as the activity gets simpler and more comfortable.

Start with two minutes if five minutes seems too long.

Practicing several times a day is recommended.

Check out these five best breathing exercises that will help you lower your blood pressure:

1) Pursed lip breathing

By exerting purposeful effort in each breath, this is one of the easiest breathing exercises that can enable you to slow down your breathing rate. To properly master your breathing rhythm, consider using this breath four to five times a day when you first start.

Here is how to do it:

Neck and shoulders must be relaxed.

Slowly inhale through your nose for two counts whilst closing your mouth.

As if you're going to whistle, scrunch or purse your lips.

For a count of four, slowly exhale by passing air through your pursed lips.

2) Lion’s breath

The invigorating yoga breathing technique of a lion's breath is claimed to ease stress in the chest and face, and is one of the most efficient breathing exercises.

Here is how to do it:

Take a seat in a relaxed place. You can either cross your legs or simply sit on your heels.

With your fingers extended wide, press your hands against your knees.

Deeply inhale through your nose and widen your eyes.

Open your lips wide and push out your tongue, pulling the tip downwards toward your chin at the same moment.

Make a lengthy "ah" sound as you exhale out of your mouth, contracting the muscles at the very front of your throat.

You can look at the area between your brows or the tip of your nose by turning your head.

Repeat this breath two to three times.

3) Alternate nostril breathing

Breathing through alternate nostrils has been found to improve cardiovascular function and reduce heart rate, making it one of the best breathing exercises out there. It's better to do this exercise on an empty stomach. If you're sick or congested, stay away from the practice. Throughout practice, keep your breathing smooth and even.

Here is how to do it:

Select a seated position that is comfortable for you.

Raise your right hand over your nose, squeezing your first and middle fingers into your palm while your other fingers remain extended.

Seal your right nostril with your right thumb after an exhale.

Breathe in via your left nostril, then cover it with your right pinky and ring fingers.

Exhale out of your right nostril after releasing your thumb.

Inhale and exhale via your right nostril.

Exhale via your left nostril, which has been opened by releasing your fingers.

This is the end of one round.

For a total of five minutes, repeat this breathing pattern.

Exhale slowly on the left side to end your session.

4) Resonant breathing

Another excellent breathing exercise, when you inhale at a rate of 5 complete breaths per minute, you're doing resonant respiration, also known as coherent breathing.

Resonant breathing is also known as coherent breathing (Image via Pexels/Marcus Aurelius)

Here is how to do it:

Count to five as you inhale.

Count to five as you exhale.

For at minimum a few minutes, maintain this breathing rhythm.

5) Humming bee breath

A practice borrowed from yoga, the distinct sensation of this breathing exercise helps to establish instant peace and is particularly relaxing for your forehead. Humming bee breathing is used by some people to ease irritation, anxiety, and anger.

Here is how to do it:

Choose a seated position that is comfortable for you.

Relax your face by closing your eyes.

Place your index and middle fingers on the tragus cartilage, which partially surrounds your ear canal.

As you breath, gently press your fingertips into the cartilage.

Close your mouth and make a loud buzzing sound.

Carry on for as long as you feel comfortable.

Key Takeaway

The majority of these deep breathing exercises are simple enough to try right away. Allow yourself to experiment with these different methods, which can be performed at any time of day.

