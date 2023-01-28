Have you come across the news of the North Korean respiratory illness that has resulted in a five-day lockdown?

According to the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang, North Korea has put its capital city under a five-day lockdown as it fights an upsurge in "recurrent flu and other respiratory ailments" due to a cold snap.

The North Korean government announced a "special anti-epidemic time" through Sunday in a notification that it published on its Facebook page on Wednesday. It ordered all overseas embassies to keep their staff indoors, take their temperature four times a day, and phone a hospital with the results. There was no mention of a concrete action plan for common people, though.

The notice regarding the North Korean respiratory illness said that any supplies required by the ambassadors might be ordered and sent to the embassies.

What is North Korean Respiratory Illness?

The preventive measures taken by the North Korean government look similar to those taken for COVID-19. Does that indicate that the North Korean lockdown is due to COVID-19 upsurge in the country? To answer this question, let us dig a bit deeper.

Since North Korea rapidly closed its borders once COVID-19 appeared in neighboring China in early 2020, several analysts believe it's likely that the country avoided the worst of the pandemic.

North Korea insisted that there were no cases of Covid-19 in the first two years of the outbreak. In May last year, it first reported an outbreak, declaring a "maximum emergency," and closing down every city and county. Kim Jong-un, the country's leader, asserted that the outbreak was ended without the use of vaccines three months later.

However, international specialists have expressed skepticism regarding the North's Covid claims, in part because of the fact that the isolated, underdeveloped nation lacks sufficient testing kits or laboratories to precisely track a significant outbreak. According to experts, COVID-19 is likely resurfacing in North Korea's major metropolis.

However, it's not sure whether the North Korean respiratory illness is COVID-19. That's because currently, the Korean peninsula is experiencing what weather experts have dubbed a Siberian cold snap, with Pyongyang experiencing low temperatures of up to -22 degrees Celsius.

What Does the Government Notice Say About North Korean Respiratory Illness?

According to NK News, which monitors North Korea, the notification did not specifically name Covid-19 but said that city inhabitants are obliged to remain inside till Sunday.

The notice further instructed people to take their temperature four times every day and to submit the results to a Pyongyang hospital each day. An individual should go to the hospital right away if they have a high temperature.

NK News noted on Tuesday that the inhabitants of Pyongyang appear to be stockpiling supplies in anticipation of more stringent measures. It isn't known if other parts of the nation have implemented fresh lockdowns.

The extent of any additional lockdowns due to the North Korean respiratory illness is unknown, and state media has not reported any new regulations.

State-run media have kept up their coverage of anti-pandemic measures to combat respiratory illnesses like flu but haven't yet covered the lockdown order.

