What Are the Most Common Flu Symptoms in Adults?

Flu is an infection of the respiratory system, and some common flu symptoms in adults are fever, chills, headaches, weakness. It generally affects the nose, throat, and lungs. Do note that stomach flu viruses that cause diarrhoea and vomiting are not the same as influenza.

In most cases, flu can be treated at home, and the patient recovers without any medical intervention. Flu and its complications can be fatal, though. Some people are more susceptible to flu than others.

They include children under two years of age, adults older than 65, residents of long-term healthcare facilities or nursing homes, pregnant women, people with weak immune systems or chronic illnesses, and people with a BMI of 40 or higher.

In this article, we will discuss some of the more common flu symptoms in adults. Read more about common cold - symptoms, how to treat, diet & more.

Common Flu Symptoms in Adults

Headache is a common flu symptom (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

You may already know the most common flu symptoms, as everyone suffers from flu every now and then. A flu can come on quickly and is usually identified by the following symptoms:

Fever more than 100 F

Severe muscle and joint pain

Severe weakness / fatigue

Warm, flushed skin; red, watery eyes

Chills and headache

Dry cough

Sore throat and runny nose

Runny nose

If you have the following severe symptoms, you should consult a doctor right away.

Shortness of breath or trouble in breathing

Undue pain or pressure in your chest or belly

Dizziness and / or confusion

Severe vomiting

Seizures

Dehydration

Causes of Flu

Runny nose is one of the more common symptoms of flu (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

So, what causes flu? When a person with influenza coughs, sneezes, or talks, the virus is spread through the air in the form of droplets. A direct inhalation of the droplets can cause flu. You can also contract an infection by touching an infected surface (like a phone or keyboard) and then touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

A person infected with the virus is most likely contagious from one day before the onset of flu symptoms in adults to four days after the initial outbreak. Contagiousness could linger a little longer in young children and those with compromised immune system.

Variants of influenza viruses frequently emerge and spread. The immune system can be better prepared to fight off future cases of influenza if it has previously encountered the virus.

These antibodies may protect against or lessen the severity of future influenza infections if the viruses are similar to those you have encountered before, either by having the disease or receiving a vaccination. Antibody titers, though, may decrease with time.

However, you may not be protected from newly emerging flu strains by antibodies you've developed against seasonal flu viruses you've already been exposed to. These new strains of the virus may be completely different from the ones you previously encountered and cause entirely different flu symptoms in adults than the ones you may have experienced before.

Treatment of Flu Symptoms in Adults

If you have fever upto or below 102 degrees Fahrenheit, you should let your body fight the infection. (Image via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

People are used to treating flu at home. Severe flu symptoms in adults can cause weakness, dehydration and fatigue.

If you have contracted flu, try the following:

Take plenty of rest at home

Keep yourself hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids

Avoid physical contact with other people

The flu season typically runs from fall to spring. A rise in the number of sick days missed from school is often the first indicator. Afterwards, more people, including parents, fall ill.

Flu symptoms in adults generally resolve on their own, but if you face any of the aforementioned complications, you should consult your healthcare provider. Read more about chest cold symptoms and how to detect them.

