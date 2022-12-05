The common cold is basically an infection of the respiratory system, which usually starts with a sore throat, sneezing, headache, runny nose, cough, and fatigue. While these symptoms may be familiar, there are certain things you must know about this respiratory problem.

Read on to find out more about common cold, its symptoms, treatments, diet, and more.

Symptoms of common cold

The symptoms of a cold usually start between three days after you get infected, with the first three days being the most contagious and lasting typically for about 5-7 days. The most common virus responsible for colds is rhinovirus, which can easily spread from one person to another and from one surface to another.

Typically, the symptoms start with an itchy feeling in the throat or nose, followed by a runny nose, headache, sneezing, and a feeling of discomfort throughout the body. Usually, there's no vomiting or fever, but in case you have them, it might be because of the flu and not a cold.

Some major symptoms of common cold include:

Sinus pressure

Loss of taste and smell

Headache

Cough

Sore throat

Sneezing

Congestion

Runny or stuffy nose

Body aches

Fatigue

Swollen lymph nodes

Difficulty breathing

Treatments

Sneezing and coughing are major symptoms of cold. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

First thing first – there's no medicine that can completely cure a common cold. There're over-the-counter medications (OTC), though, that can provide you with relief from the symptoms and discomfort caused by them.

Some common OTC medications used to treat symptoms of cold include decongestants to help reduce nasal stuffiness and congestion, antihistamines to help with runny nose and sneezing, expectorants for loosening mucus production, and pain relievers to ease inflammation and body pain. These medications can make the symptoms less severe. Before you use one, though, read the label and take the right dosage to avoid side effects.

Aside from the medications, there're also certain home remedies that work wonders for colds and the symptoms associated with them. However, just like over-the-counter medications, home remedies also can’t treat or cure a cold. They can only make the symptoms less uncomfortable and easier to manage.

Some common home remedies for common cold include:

Drink warm liquids such as soups, tea, and warm water to help relieve congestion.

Nasal sprays or drops for loosening mucus and keeping the nasal passage free.

Gargling with salt and warm water to ease throat itching and irritation.

Getting plenty of rest to keep the body warm and reducing the chances of spreading the virus

Foods to have during common cold

The following foods may help deal with a cold:

Chicken soup

Broths

Spicy foods

Hot tea

Yogurt

Honey and ginger

Coconut water

When to consult a doctor?

Honey can be taken during a common cold. (Photo via Unsplash/Arwin Neil Baichoo)

A cold can make you feel uncomfortable and weak. While you might start to get better in a week or so by using OTC medications and home remedies, in some instances, you might need to see a doctor immediately.

You must call your healthcare provider if:

Your symptoms last longer than 10 days.

You have a fever higher than 100 degrees.

You're experiencing severe chest pain and dizziness

You notice new symptoms.

A doctor will examine your lungs, throat, and ears to determine if you have other infections that require immediate treatment.

