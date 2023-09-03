What is Trench Foot? Symptoms explored as hilarious Burning Man memes erupt on Twitter

Burning Man 2023 has been trending online ever since many attendees have reportedly been stranded on the festival site following a rainstorm. The heavy rainfall led to a lot of mud and flooding, affecting the experience of the attendees. Videos of the entire situation have gone viral, with netizens calling the event Trench Foot 2023.

According to Healthline, trench foot refers to a condition where an individual’s feet remain wet for too long. As a result of this, it leads to damage to the circulation and nerve function in the foot.

The art and culture festival started on August 27, 2023, and will reportedly conclude on September 4. Having been organized in the Nevada Desert, around 70,000 people have attended the event this year. However, after the recent fiasco with attendees being stranded, organizers have requested the attendees to preserve basic amenities like food, water, fuel, and more.

Apart from the emergency vehicles, authorities have also blocked the entrance for any other vehicle. As per reports, the rainfall started on the morning of September 1 and continued until the next day. The National Weather Service in Nevada has already issued warnings about the showers and thunderstorms that are expected to bring more damage in the area.

Trench foot explained: Causes, symptoms, prevention, and more

Cleveland Clinic states that "trench foot" refers to a condition that happens after standing in a cold and wet environment for a long time. It occurs due to the combination of cold temperatures and moisture, which leads to a restriction of blood flow in the foot.

It is common for anyone who wears wet socks, shoes, or boots for a long time. There could be complications like skin and tissue breakdown, leading to a risk of infection. However, there are treatments available for trench foot.

Trench foot is common in people who are homeless, attend music festivals, work in or near water, and spend a lot of time outside. The symptoms start with tingling and itching, which may lead to numbness. As such, this results in difficulty while walking, and the feet might become bright red or pale.

In addition, the skin color changes after coming out of the cold. Individuals might experience a lot of pain when blood flow returns to the feet since it can lead to blisters and open sores on the feet.

Trench foot can be prevented by wearing clean and dry socks, avoiding smoking, and eating a diet high in protein. Cellulitis and gangrene are a few complications of trench foot.

X users have a field day as they post funny memes related to Burning Man 2023

The website of Burning Man 2023 states that thousands of people gathered in the Nevada Desert “to create Black Rock City, a temporary metropolis dedicated to community, art, self-expression, and self-reliance.”

While the event celebrations have been affected due to heavy rainfall, it has received widespread attention from the netizens. The organizers officially requested everyone on X to not visit the city and that it will remain “closed for the remainder of the event.”

Intrestingly, as soon as the reports of rainfall damaging the event went viral, Twitter was flooded with hilarious memes. Many X users shared funny gifs and videos to show the condition of the people stranded on the festival site. Meanwhile, others are making a joke out of the situation by talking about the attendees with trench foot.

According to Reuters, a death was being investigated by the Nevada authorities. A statement by the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office revealed that the person died during the rainfall that led to a chaotic situation at the Burning Man 2023. The office also stated that the person’s family has been informed. Further details on the cause of death are yet to be revealed.

While the entry to Burning Man 2023 has been closed by the authorities, they have not revealed anything about when it will reopen.

The Guardian stated that Burning Man 2023 was held in bad conditions, where the desert floor was full of the remains from Hurricane Hilary. Some of the attendees reportedly attempted to get rid of the tickets before the event.