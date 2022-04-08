Dirty Cookie on Shark Tank: Founder Shahira Marei was a startup consultant before starting her own company

Thousands of entrepreneurs have taken their business to Shark Tank USA season 13 till now. The upcoming episode, 1321, releasing on April 8, will feature another mind-bog﻿gling start-up business by Shahira Marei, the founder of Dirty Cookie.

Her baking venture is majorly invested in helping poor children by giving them her Shot for Education program. With her business, she desires to improve the lives of children who do not get basic amenities like food and shelter.

Shark Tank USA is a long-running show that features budding entrepreneurs pitching their innovative business ideas to a panel of successful business leaders to gain investment for their business.

Meet the founder of Dirty Cookie from Shark Tank USA season 13

Mommy and entrepreneur Shahira Marei resides in Orange County, California. In 2009 she graduated from California State University, Fullerton, and achieved a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Moreover, in 2013, she pursued her master’s degree in the same field.

After completing her education, the Shark Tank contestant started working as a project billing coordinator for TRC where she was involved in billing and invoicing $30MM annually. Later on, Shahira worked for big companies like IBM and Boeing. For seven years, she was a startup consultant at S&S Enterprises and offered startup companies quality counseling before they started their venture.

Finally, in January 2015, she started her own start-up, Dirty Cookies, and became its CEO. On her business page, she introduces herself as:

"I'm the furthest person from your typical Betty Crocker. In fact, in my past life, I was an aerospace project manager."

Moreover, on her business page, the mompreneur has also expressed what drove her to start her confectionery business.

The entrepreneur was ten when she went on a trip to Egypt. She was baffled to see children her age living on the streets, devoid of basic amenities like food and shelter. Seeing Shahira’s shocked face, her father advised her to create jobs for people if she wanted to help them.

That advice was it for Shahira to turn something small into something meaningful.

To support the cause, her business profile states:

"When you place an order, a portion of your purchase is donated directly to one of our partnered non-profit organizations to give one student a shot at higher learning. Your cookie shot purchase not only puts a smile on your face, but it's sure to put one on theirs."

Her cookies cost from $39 to $49 and can be bought from thedirtycookie.com website.

Viewers can watch Shark Tank USA on April 8, at 8.00 pm EST.

