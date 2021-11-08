Hidrent on 'Shark Tank': Cost, founder, and all about the app for firefighters

Shark Tank Season 13 has succeeded in impressing fans so far. The ABC-backed reality show welcomes aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch their business deals and products to millionaire judges/investors, known as Sharks on the show.

One such unique deal will be shown on Shark Tank this Friday. The company in the spotlight is called Hidrent and it aims at providing extra income to firefighters by allowing them to volunteer for paid home projects. The founder of this Shark Tank business is Dave Heimbuch.

What is Hidrent?

Whether its shifting furniture, hauling cargo, hanging showcases/paintings or gutter cleaning, the Hidrent app aims to alert nearby off-duty firefighters to come and help patrons do the job right.

The description on the company’s website reads:

“Firefighters are uniquely qualified to continue serving their community during their time off. Most firefighters work 24 hours on duty, followed by 48 hours off duty. Hiring an off-duty firefighter will supplement their income and leverage their skills and expertise – while you get the help you need from someone you can trust to get the job done right.”

Hidrent app services and cost

Once the user downloads the app, they must go through three easy steps. First, explain what home project needs to be taken care of. The app will then help locate and notify nearby firefighters who are off-duty. Lastly, the user will be directly connected to the firefighter.

The app also provides a list of the services and their price. For installing a new light fixture or ceiling fan, the cost is between $173 and $262, while for furniture assembly, the charges will range from $129 to $196.

Similarly, the rate list for each service has been mentioned for a hassle-free experience.

About Hidrent founder Dave Heimbuch

David "Dave" Heimbuch is a Texas resident who has spent the majority of his career working for startups in the ad-tech space. He thought of Hidrent when his brother-in-law, a firefighter in Cincinnati, told him about how he and other firefighters do small home projects as handymen to earn extra income.

Heimbuch said:

“When I asked him [brother-in-law] what they used to market their services he said they really don’t do any marketing because it’s not really something they know. I knew with my marketing background and this knowledge about firefighters that a business had to be built.”

Thus, Heimbuch created the app which not only helps the community to get their work done, but also, opens a great opportunity to the first responders.

Speaking about Hidrent, Heimbuch said:

“You submit that job through our website and it will be sent out to all the firefighters near you. You can adjust it from a 10-mile radius to a 40-mile radius and you can also pick and choose what type of job you would like to do.”

Shark Tank Season 13 episode 7

Heimbuch will be seen pitching his business on Shark Tank in the upcoming episode. Along with Hidrent, other business deals include Fish Fixe, Hello Prenup and Deux.

They will be judged by Shark Tank’s regular sharks — Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, and Kevin O’Leary.

Shark Tank episode 7 will also welcome guest shark Nirav Tolia, founder of Nextdoor.

The new episode of Shark Tank Season 13 airs Friday, November 12, at 8.00 pm on ABC.

Edited by Danyal Arabi