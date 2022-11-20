What is pseudomonas aeruginosa? The Laundress detergent bacteria safety notice explained 

New York-based luxury detergent and fabric care brand, The Laundress, issued a safety notice on Thursday, November 17, 2022, warning that some of its products may contain "elevated levels of bacteria" and are being recalled.

The notice, which was posted on the company's Instagram, stated that they have "identified the potential presence of elevated levels of bacteria in some of our products that present a safety concern."

The company, founded in 2004, by fashion executives Gwen Whiting and Lindsey Boyd, had made a name for itself for its non-toxic, cruelty-free, and biodegradable products.

On Friday, Laundress updated their notice with an FAQ which elaborated that testing detected a group of bacteria called Pseudomonas. The FAQ stated:

Bacteria identified in product testing are so-called "opportunistic" pathogens, including Pseudomonas, which occur naturally in water and soil. At the levels detected, these types of bacteria could present a risk of infection.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pseudomonas aeruginosa is the most common disease-causing form of this bacteria, which can result in infections in the blood, lungs, or wound sites, especially in vulnerable people such as immunocompromised individuals. Further, the bacteria can be inhaled and lead to cystic fibrosis.

Laundress' notice mentioned that they are not aware of any adverse health impacts related to the bacteria so far.

Contaminated products still available on The Laundress' Amazon storefront

The luxury brand assured consumers that their safety is their top priority and that they are working closely with suppliers to ensure that the products are up to standard. They also stated that they are working with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on the matter.

The FAQ linked to their updated notice further mentioned that while healthy individuals have little risk of being affected, people with vulnerabilities should exercise caution and consult their doctors. The website stated:

"People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin."

Customers have reported adverse reactions, such as rashes and itching, that they believe are related to the presence of bacteria in the products.

According to Kelly A. Reynolds, Ph.D., a professor of community, environment, and policy at the University of Arizona, the bacteria is hardy and some strains can be resistant to antibiotic treatments, increasing the seriousness of the infections. She added:

"Pseudomonas has been shown to contaminate and grow on laundry and at high enough levels could spread to susceptible persons via contaminated laundry contacts."

While the company's website now lists several of their products as out of stock, the products are still being sold on Amazon.

Major retailers such as Bloomingdale's have removed Laundress products from their websites. C.O. Bigelow Apothecaries president Ian Ginsberg stated that as a retail partner for the Laundress, they received the same email as seen on social media and on the brand's website.

The brand faces backlash for vague and disorganized communication

The Laundress has been a popular brand in influencer circuits for its organic, chemical-free formula, with products ranging from baby detergent to fabric-specific laundry washes.

The high price of the products and their endorsement by several influencers have resulted in a certain level of expectations from the brand by consumers. Upon receiving the notice, users were shocked and shared their dissatisfaction at the vagueness of the notice.

Customers complained that the brand's notice missed important information such as health risks, batch numbers of products affected, and that upon emailing customer care, they only received an automated message asking that a doctor be consulted.

Comments under the safety notice posts asked for product specifications and more detailed next steps from the brand (Image via @thelaundress/Instagram).

The Laundress has stated that they will share an update about the products impacted and how to obtain a reimbursement or replacement as soon as possible. They have also advised consumers not to throw away their products as it may be necessary for proof of purchase.

