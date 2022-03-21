Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer's recall explained amidst fears of Pluralibacter Gergoviae infection 

Jergens Ultra Healing products are being voluntarily recalled by its parent company, Kao USA Inc., - an organization that owns several renowned hair-care and skin-care products.

The company is specifically recalling its 3-ounce and 10-ounce bottles of moistuzer from drugstores.

Some units of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer were found to contain Pluralibacter gergoviae, according to a statement from Kao USA.

The release explains that Pluralibacter gergoviae is a bacteria that typically poses little medical risk to healthy people. Some health issues, such as weakened immune systems, may, however, make people more susceptible to infections.

As reported by outlet Allure, Florida-based board-certified dermatologist Jeffrey Forowitz pointed out that Pluralibacter gergoviae is an uncommon pathogen that causes opportunistic infections in humans. The most at risk are generally those in their youth and old age, those with immunosuppression, and those in hospitals for prolonged periods of time.

"This bacterium has been implicated in recalls of cosmetic skin-care products in the past. It is of particular concern because it displays resistance to parabens typically used in creams to minimize the risk of bacterial contaminants."

Jergens's parent company is urging its customers to return some of its products

Kao USA is urging consumers to check for specific lot numbers on bottles of 3-ounce or 10-ounce size that may be affected. The affected lot codes for the 3-ounce size are printed on the back of the bottle in black ink and will appear as follows: ZU712851, ZU712911, ZU712861, ZU722851, ZU712871, ZU722881, or ZU712881.

In the case of the 10-ounce bottle, the lot code is on the bottom of the bottle and reads: ZU722741, ZU732791, ZU722771, ZU732801, ZU722781, ZU732811, ZU732781, or ZU732821.

The official statement issued by Jergens further reads that the investigation is currently ongoing to determine the scope of the issue.

Beauty Packaging @BeautyPackaging hubs.li/Q016cTgX0



#beautynews #skincare #recall Kao USA Inc. has issued a voluntary recall for certain Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer 3 oz and 10 oz products. Kao USA Inc. has issued a voluntary recall for certain Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer 3 oz and 10 oz products. ➡️ hubs.li/Q016cTgX0#beautynews #skincare #recall https://t.co/gfjX8A8NRu

"Kao USA Inc. promptly took the precautionary step of issuing a voluntary recall of the affected product by removing the product in question from warehouses, working with retailers to ensure the product is removed from store shelves, and proactively notifying consumers."

Currently, other sizes, other lots, other Jergens products, and other Kao USA products are not impacted.

As a precaution, Kao USA has urged consumers to stop using the recalled lotion. The company also recommended that anyone with a bottle within the affected lot range contact the Kao USA Consumer Care Center by calling 1-800-742-8798 or by emailing consumer@kao.com for a coupon.

Consumers will also receive a postage-paid label and plastic bag to return the defective product.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan