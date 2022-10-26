Dry Shampoo recall 2022 list: Refund, brands, and all you need to know

Unilever has announced a recall of 19 dry aerosol shampoo products due to the potential presence of harmful carcinogenic chemicals in them.

Unilever logo (image via logos-world.net)

The British multinational consumer goods company notified the Food and Drug Administration and announced the recall on Friday, October 21, 2022. The recall will only affect products distributed in the United States and Canada, not Unilever subsidiaries in other countries.

List of brands in the dry shampoo products

Unilever US has issued a voluntary recall of 19 dry aerosol shampoo products from various brands. The list of brands involved in the recall is mentioned below:

Dove Dry Shampoo

Volume and Fullness

Fresh Coconut

Fresh and Floral

Ultra Clean

Invisible

Detox and Purify

Clarifying Charcoal

Go Active

Nexxus

Nexxus Dry Shampoo Refreshing Mist

Nexxus Inergy Foam Shampoo

Suave

Suave Dry Shampoo Hair Refresher

Suave Professionals Dry Shampoo Refresh and Revive

TRESemmé

TRESemmé Dry Shampoo Volumizing

TRESemmé Dry Shampoo Fresh and Clean

TRESemmé Pro Pure

Bed Head

Bed Head Oh Bee Hive

Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Volumizing

Bed Head Dirty Secret

Rockaholic

Bed Head Rockaholic Dirty Secret

The Unilever products involved in the recall (image via FDA)

The recall applies to a specific lot code of aerosol shampoos manufactured prior to October 2021 and distributed to all retail stores in the United States and Canada. Those interested can access the lot codes via this link.

According to the FDA, retailers have been notified of the recall, and anyone suspected of possessing the product is asked to return it to the retailer from which it was purchased for a refund. Customers are also advised to stop using the product if they have purchased it.

According to reports, these products contain high levels of Benzene, a human carcinogen. An exposure to this chemical can occur through inhalation, orally, and transdermally i.e. through the skin. Prolonged benzene exposure can cause cancers such as leukemia, bone marrow cancer, and other life-threatening blood disorders.

Aerosol sprays have been a frequent cause for concern due to the propellants. Unilever has not disclosed the benzene levels in the cans and claims that the recall was done as a precaution.

According to Bloomberg, Valisure CEO David Light believes that benzene contamination is common in aerosol dry shampoos. He also stated that the situation is being investigated. Valisure is an independent laboratory and partner for quality that provides increased transparency and quality assurance throughout the healthcare industry.

P & G recalled a few products in December 2020 (image via FDA)

This is not the first time dry aerosol shampoo products have been suspected to have harmful chemicals in them. Proctor & Gamble recalled its Pantene, Aussie, Waterless, and Herbal Essence products eighteen months ago, citing a similar contamination, following findings by independent laboratory Valisure.

L'Oreal and other similar brands have also been in the news for being sued over their chemical hair straightening products. According to the claims, these products increase the risk of uterine cancer in women.

The FDA urges consumers to stop using the aforementioned products and visit UnileverRecall.com for further instructions on the reimbursement of eligible products.

If anyone has further questions or requires assistance, they can call Unilever U.S. on (877) 270-7412, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST

