Bob Evans Farms Foods Inc. is reportedly recalling over 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage due to possible thin blue rubber contamination. On October 21, 2022, the Xenia, Ohio establishment notified the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) after they received consumer complaints about the rubber.

The United States Department of Agriculture's FSIS made the announcement immediately after the Ohio-based company alerted them on foreign matter contamination.

The products in question have been shipped to retail locations all over the country.

Which Bob Evans products are part of the recall?

The recalled raw Italian pork sausages were produced on September 8, 2022, and shipped all over the country.

> 1 lb. Chubs containing "Bob Evans Italian Sausage" with lot code XEN3663466 and a “USE/FRZ BY” date of 11/26/22. The time stamp is between 14:43 and 15:25.

The product bears the establishment number “EST. 6785” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injuries caused by the product, however FSIS has urged people to be cautious. Anyone who has purchased the item with the above lot code and date stamps must return the product to the retailer they purchased it from for a return or refund.

FSIS also suspects that these products could be in consumer refrigerators or freezers.

What are the effects of consuming rubber?

One need not worry about rubber contanimated products, unless they are allergic, but it is necessary to exercise caution. If the ingested amount of ruber is small, it is likely that the contaminate will pass through the digestive system within a day or two.

However, if the piece of rubber is bigger, there is a chance that it could get stuck in the esophagus, which could lead to death due to asphyxiation.

If the consumed piece of rubber itself is contaminated or contains hazardous material, the chances of a bacterial infection, blackouts, intoxication, and other issues are high. Although the stomach houses a very strong hydrochloric acid, it is not strong enough to digest rubber.

But once the rubber has made its way past the easophagus down to the stomach, there is a good chance it will be fixed by surgery or through other means.

There are multiple chemicals added to rubber products that are harmful in the long run. BPA and phthalates are examples of these harmful chemicals. BPA is added to products to make them more resilliant, whereas phthalates are added to make them more pliant.

Long exposure to BPA and phalates can create health problems, including disrupting one's thyroid function and causing infertility. Only about seven years ago, phthalates were completely excluded from rubber products. A popular substitute for rubber is now silicone.

FSIS does routine checks in with companies that have issued recalls on whether they notify consumers about the issue, making sure that these products are no longer accessible to them.

If anybody has any questions on the Bob Evans product recall, they can contact Geo Money, Director of Cummincations at Bob Evans Farms Foods Inc. at 440-463-3264 or [email protected]

