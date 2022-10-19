Nestle Cookie Dough Recall: Product name, UPC code, and everything to know amid potential plastic remnants contamination

Nestle USA has announced the recall of a specific batch of ready-to-bake cookie dough packages due to the possibility of contamination with white plastic pieces.

The company issued a recall statement after "a small number of consumers" contacted the Swiss-based food brand about the issue. It should be noted that no other Nestle products have been added to the list of recalls.

Despite the fact that no illnesses or injuries have been reported, consumers who purchased the product are urged not to consume it and to return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.

Nestle recalls its popular cookie dough product

Nestle recalled its popular Nestle Toll House refrigerated Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling after some customers complained that it was contaminated with white plastics.

The recalled products were manufactured between June 2022 and September 2022 and distributed throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The products' Universal Product Code (UPC) is 050000429912, which can be found on the back of the packaging under the barcode.

The company issued an apology statement along with the assurance that they are working and cooperating with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. They said:

"The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers."

What happens when you consume plastic

If you accidentally consume small amounts of plastic, the effects on your body are minimal because it is eliminated from the system within a day or two. Anything that is too foreign and cannot be processed, dissolved, or used effectively is rejected by the body.

Our bodies are accustomed to ingesting chemicals derived from plastic, particularly those emitted by microwavable bowls, water bottles, and canned foods with plastic lacquer lining. Phthalates, the chemicals used to make these playable plastics, are not chemically bonded, making transfer easy.

Though there aren't many short-term effects of consuming plastic, long-term damage can be troublesome. Some problems from ingesting the chemical include premature birth, asthma, miscarriage, cancer, infertility, abnormal male gonad growth and more.

One way to avoid consuming plastic is to avoid eating anything that has been in a plastic container for an extended period of time and instead use glass or paper-based containers, which have a lower chance of transferring harmful chemicals.

Nestle is not the first company to withdraw products. Call backs have occurred in the past for products such as DiGiorno's Pizza and Hot Pockets due to possible contamination.

For any further support, consumers can contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1676 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. EST.

