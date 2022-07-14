Dog treat recall: Brand, list of products explored amid possible salmonella contamination 

Stormberg Foods is recalling a number of its products due to possible Salmonella contamination. This recall is for various sizes and batches of Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strip Dog Treat, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strip Dog Treat, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treat products.

On July 6, 2022, the company notified the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services that the sample they had tested was positive for Salmonella.

Following the positive result for Salmonella contamination, Stormberg Foods recalled multiple sizes and batches of Beg & Barker products. Specific items have been identified by the company, and consumers are being notified about the same.

Here is a complete list of the products that are being called back:

Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips: All batches in the size 1 oz, with UPC 8 50025 54628 7. Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips: All batches in the size 4 oz, with UPC 8 50025 54611 9. Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips: All batches in the size 10 oz, with UPC 8 50025 54610 2. Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips: All batches in the size 4 oz, with UPC 8 50025 54682 9. Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps: All batches in the size 4 oz, with UPC 8 60001 92832 7. Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps: All batches in the size 8 oz, with UPC 8 60001 92833 4.

The expiry of all these products is from 06/06/23 to 06/23/23.

All these products were shipped between June 8, 2022 and June 22, 2022.

The company released a notice where stating that if consumers have purchased products with the information mentioned above, they can return the products to the retailer they bought it from with a full refund.

Why is Salmonella contamination harmful?

Speaking about the potential contamination, the US Food and Drug Administration clarified:

“Salmonella can affect pets eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.”

Pets with Salmonella infections can exhibit traits like lethargy, diarrhea and even bloody diarrhea. Other side effects include fever, vomiting, decreased appetite and abdominal pain. In rare cases, serious conditions like arthritis, eye irritation, endocarditis, muscle pain, urinary tract infections and arterial infections might also develop.

Consult a vet at the earliest in case your pet has consumed any of the products on recall.

The company and FDA also recommend that you throw out the pet food and clean the bowl as well as any other surfaces that might have come in contact with the food. This might include counters, floors, etc.

Other details about the products on recall

The products, which were distributed between June 8 and June 22 are packaged in branded plastic bags in cardboard mastercases and were shipped primarily to warehouses located in California, Minnesota, North Carolina and Rhode Island. However, it is possible that they were also shipped worldwide to retail facilities and consumers through internet sales.

Stormberg Foods promptly alerted the department concerned and the FDA has reported that as of now, they have not been notified of any illnesses.

