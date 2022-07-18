Pepperoni Pizza recall: All you need to know as FSIS makes official announcement

Ready Dough Pizza Inc. is recalling its Pepperoni Pizza products after it was discovered that the brand had either mislabeled the ingredients in the pizza or not labeled it at all. The product was also released without the federal approval of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The problem was identified when a routine inspection on the pizza’s manufacturing was underway.

The product recall, which was issued on July 15, withdraws over 10,584 pounds of pizza. FSIS shared in an announcement that the Pepperoni Pizzas did not go through the necessary U.S. Department of Agriculture inspections.

Additionally, the packages were misbranded. The pizza contains allergens including soyabeans, wheat and milk. FSIS announced that some products did not name the allergens at all while others were wrongly labeled.

The exact Ready Dough Pizza product that has been recalled is the 14-ounce Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Pepperoni Pizza. The recall has been issued for those products which were produced between January 12, 2022 and July 13, 2022.

The pizza was only distributed in Florida retail stores.

What to do if you have purchased the pizza which has come under recall

At the time of writing this article, no adverse reactions to the recalled pizza were recorded.

However, those who have purchased the pizza in question are advised not to consume it. Customers are urged to throw away the product or return it to the retail store they purchased it from, in exchange for a full refund.

If consumed, the product might cause an allergic reaction and potentially trigger problems like skin reactions, digestive issues, troubled breathing, eye reactions, anaphylaxis, etc.

Another reason to do away with the product is that those with food allergies may experience adverse reactions that may be potentially life threatening. Children with food allergies may also get fussy, irritable and display symptoms like swelling in the tongue or face, etc.

Anyone experiencing an allergic reaction and unsure of how to manage the symptoms is advised to visit a medical practitioner at the earliest.

Where is Ready Dough Pizza based out of?

Ready Dough Pizza Inc. is a Hialeah-based Florida establishment that started 25 years ago.

According to their official website, it is a family-owned business run by a father and his two sons. In 2016, Omar Figueroa and his sons Andy and Jordy Figueroa mastered the art of making pre-oven pizza dough. They initially started off in their backyard and have now made a name for themselves in the packaged ready-to-eat pizza business.

Even though Omar passed away in early March, 2021, the ingredients and recipes have been passed on for generations, assuring that the pizza retains its original flavors.

At the time of writing this article, the pre-oven pizza maker’s had not issued a statement on their official Twitter account.

