Pepsi-Infused Pepperoni Pizza: Where to buy, release date, and everything to know about the intriguing combination

Pizza innovations have come a long way since the Italian guilty pleasure's conception more than a millennia ago, but one thing's undeniable - Pizza is #BetterWithPepsi. At least that's what the brand would have you believe and the tagline doesn't seem too far off from the truth. After all, who doesn't love sipping some cola along with their pizza?

However, the multi-national company ran with this association to pitch one of the most bizarre-sounding pizza innovations that would abhor pizza purists - 'Pepsi-Roni Pizza.' If the brand wanted buzz around their new launch, they have certainly achieved that and more.

What is the Pepsi-Roni Pizza and what does it taste like?

Announced to celebrate National Pizza Party Day (May 20), the pizza was cooked up with the input of experts from the Culinary Institute of America (CIA). It "completely reimagine[s] America's favorite pizza topping" in a bid to enhance the taste of pizza, as soda is often known to do. The collaboration entailed "painstaking research and innovation to find the optimal way to infuse pepperoni with [the soda]."

The reimagined pepperoni topping, seared with the brand's logo, is infused with the signature caramel, brown spices, and citrusy pop flavour palette of the cola, swapping out the water typically used in pepperoni preparation for the brand's Zero Sugar reduction.

It perfectly layers the "sweet and citrus zest" of the drink with the "salty, fatty, umami flavors" that smoked pepperoni brings to the table.

Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer of the beverage company, said in a press release:

"We have always known that pizza tastes better with [our soda], so we're thrilled to take this pairing to the next level with our #BetterWithPepsi campaign."

He continued:

"The pepperoni was literally invented to enhance the taste of a pizza; since we know that pizza also tastes better with [our soda], we can't wait to bring these tastes together to create the Pepsi-Roni Pizza – an unapologetically delicious creation that merges the best pizza topping with the best pizza beverage into one amazing taste experience. You truly have to try it for yourself."

Though this unusual pairing may raise several eyebrows, David Kamen, Director of Client Experience for CIA Consulting, explains why it works:

"The concept is quite simple. Pepperoni brings a smokey spiciness and the Pepsi adds a citrusy sweetness. It's an intriguing combination we think pizza fans will be excited to try."

The special pie was made available for free for a single day on Friday, May 20, i.e., National Pizza Party Day. Interested folks got an opportunity to taste the new innovation from 11.00 AM to 3.00 PM at Made in New York Pizza West Village in lower Manhattan, New York City.

Those rueing the fact that they missed the opportunity to try out the innovative pie on May 20 need not worry, since the brand has promised that it will receive select rollouts in "a handful of other popular pizza markets around the country including LA, Detroit, Miami & Chicago." More details on the same are expected next week.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul