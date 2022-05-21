Bacon topping recall 2022: List of products as Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. issues withdrawal amid metal contamination

Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. has issued a voluntary recall of approximately 185,610 pounds of its popular ready-to-eat (RTE) bacon topping products. The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made the announcement on Friday, May 20, citing extraneous material (specifically metal) contamination as the reason for the recall.

The Sioux Center, Iowa-based brand, which is the largest pork manufacturer in the US, made the move after they received a customer complaint that reported the discovery of metal in one of their RTE bacon topping products, as per FSIS.

Which Smithfield bacon topping products are affected by the recall?

The affected lots were manufactured between two production periods - February 21, 2022, to February 23, 2022, and March 3, 2022, to March 5, 2022. The press release also states that the lots subject to recall bear the establishment number “EST. 27384” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Here is a list of products that fall under the recall:

5-lb. packages containing “Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12002 with lot codes 2054, 2062, and 2063. 5-lb. packages containing “Smithfield PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12003 with lot codes 2063 and 2064. 5-lb. packages containing “Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING APPLEWOOD SMOKED” SKU 43200 12296 with lot codes 2053 and 2062. 5-lb. packages containing “Smithfield FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12663 with lot code 2064. 5-lb. packages containing “MEMBER’S MARK FULLY COOKED BACON CRUMBLES” SKU 78742240923 with “BEST IF USED BY” date of “2022-11-18.”

A representative from Smithfield told USA Today:

"Based on our investigation, we believe a very small volume of the total product recalled is potentially affected."

The brand has already notified retailers and "taken corrective action to address [the] mechanical failure" that caused the contamination. It added:

"While it represents only a miniscule percentage of the billions of pounds of products we produce annually, food safety is non-negotiable at Smithfield. We regret this incident and continue to strive for a perfect food safety track record."

Smithfield revealed that the RTE toppings were retailed at stores in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

FSIS issued a warning that it expected "additional products" that were affected apart from the ones listed above, thereby cautioning consumers and urging them to check back frequently at their announcement to stay informed about updated lists and labels.

FSIS noted that the recalled products have not led to any mishaps yet:

"There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products."

However, the organization expressed concern regarding the presence of these products in consumers' refrigerators and their continued sale by distributors and retailers. FSIS warned consumers who were in possession of the products not to consume them and urged distributors and retailers to refrain from selling any remaining batches of the affected lots.

Consumers in possession of the recalled RTE toppings are directed to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Smithfield Consumer Affairs hotline at 1-844-342-2596.

Edited by Khushi Singh