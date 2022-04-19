What to do with leftover ham: Valerie Bertinelli reveals her "favorite" Easter combos where nothing goes to waste 

Ham centerpieces must have been the crowning jewel in more than one home this Easter. However, as is the case with any major holiday, leftovers are an unavoidable part of the celebrations.

If you're plagued by what to do with your leftovers, Food Network host Valerie Bertinelli comes in clutch with these three "favorite" Easter leftover combos:

1) Homemade Pretzel Buns with Butter and Ham

This recipe from Valerie Bertinelli is one of her more complex ones, marked at an 'Intermediate' level of difficulty.

Though Bertinelli makes a tall ask of homemade pretzel buns from scratch, reviewers find every bit of the long-drawn process worth the scrumptious result.

To prepare the dough for the pretzel buns, add active dry yeast to the lukewarm water and allow the mixture to sit for five minutes. Once the yeast has bloomed and is bubbly, add melted butter to it.

For the dry mix, combine all-purpose flour, salt, and the yeast mixture until you get a shaggy dough. Knead the dough on a floured surface for about three minutes. Once it's done, set it aside in a covered bowl for an hour so that it will rise to double its size.

Valerie Bertinelli's signature Homemade Pretzel Buns with Butter and Ham (Image via Food Network)

The risen dough needs to be punched to release the air bubbles before being transferred to a floured surface again. Divide the dough into eight equal parts and form them into buns. Let these buns rise for another 10 minutes, this time uncovered.

For the next step, bring the baking soda and water mixture to a light simmer and use a slotted spoon to submerge two to three dough balls at once. Each side needs to sit in the water for 10 seconds before being removed and thoroughly drained.

The dough is now ready to be brushed with melted butter and popped in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes until they come out golden brown.

For the final assembly, slice the pretzel buns in half and butter both sides. Delicately fold and layer the sliced pork, topped with brie cheese slices and arugula to finish them off.

2) Roasted Asparagus wrapped in Serrano Ham

One Day at a Time alum Valerie Bertinelli elevates this simplistic recipe with the brilliant additions of freshly squeezed orange juice, orange zest, and flaky salt.

The asparagus stalks are tightly wrapped in Serrano slices, leaving just the top inch uncovered. On a baking sheet sprayed with canola oil, the asparagus stalks are placed seam-down and baked at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes.

The lightly charred asparagus and crispy Serrano combination is then infused with orange juice and garnished with flaky salt and orange zest.

3) Ham, Apple, and Cheddar Sliders

Describing this recipe on her website, Golden Globe winner Valerie Bertinelli said:

“I put this favorite combo of mine between sweet, doughy Hawaiian rolls and fell instantly and deeply in love. You feel like you’re getting a whole sandwich when in reality the portion size is halved. The taste is concentrated and even more delicious.”

To make the robust slider, mix the dill-pickle relish, mustard, chives, and honey together in a bowl to lather on the pre-cut rolls. The lemon-tossed apple slices can then be layered on the slider along with the ham, cheese slices, and arugula.

Bertinelli recommends cutting a 12-pack set of rolls through the center horizontally instead of dividing them into individual sliders first. Once the sliders are completely assembled with all the toppings, cut them into individual mini-burgers.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh