Umaro on Shark Tank: Meet the founders who created plant-based bacon

ABC’s Shark Tank USA is currently running its 13th season and has welcomed innovative entrepreneurs from all over the country. The upcoming episode, due to air on April 1, 2022, is set to introduce another mind-boggling business idea, Umaro, a vegan bacon-based start-up by Beth Zotter and Amanda Stiles. Episode 1318 will only feature these two founders of the company, but two more associates have also largely contributed to processing the product.

About Shark Tank USA

Shark Tank USA has been a long-running show on the channel that has attracted a large number of entrepreneurs trying their luck by pitching their mind-boggling business ideas. On the show, they try to convince start-ups and business tycoons in order to gain investment in their venture so that they can grow more.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank USA reads:

"The Sharks give budding entrepreneurs the chance to secure business deals that could make them millionaires."

Meet the four founders of Umaro from Shark Tank USA season 13

Umaro is a revolutionary start-up that produces bacon from seaweed protein. The team members of the company believe that seaweed is a highly sustainable form of protein that requires no fertilizer or fresh water and absorbs large amounts of carbon dioxide.

The company, per its website, describes itself as:

"A company developing the most sustainable protein source on the planet: ocean-farmed seaweed. Motivated to make a food system that supports a thriving planet and demands the humane treatment of animals."

The unimaginable execution of the idea has been the contribution of four associates of the start-up. Here are the four founders of Umaro.

1) Beth Zotter, CEO

Beth Zotter, CEO ( Image via Umaro)

With a background in renewable energy, Beth Zotter is a technology entrepreneur. Before she started Umaro, she was a part of a science-based startup at Cyclotron Road, and also directed an R&D program at a seaweed biofuels company.

2) Amanda Stiles, CTO

Amanda Stiles, CTO (Image via Umaro)

A Ph.D. plant biochemist, Amanda aces in infusing proteins in a variety of food items. Previously, she led the Research team at Ripple Foods, where she contributed by processing an ultra-pure pea protein for plant-based dairy products.

3) Royal Sayewitz, Director of Business Operations

Royal Sayewitz, Director (Image via Umaro)

With a passion for building a more sustainable food system, Royal is a trained chef. Earlier, he was at Irving Farm NYC, where managed restaurant & retail operations. The chef also comes from a CPG food sales, growth marketing & cause-driven entrepreneurship background.

4) Tim Arapov, Protein Scientist

Tim Arapov, Protein Scientist (Image via Umaro)

Tim Arapov is a Ph.D. microbiologist who has a degree in protein biochemistry and plant-microbe interactions. He is passionate about dealing with complex problems related to marine life.

In the upcoming episode, Zotter and Stiles will be pitching their start-ups to Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, and Guest Shark, Emma Grede.

Shark Tank USA episode 1318 will air at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

