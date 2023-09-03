“Y’all said Eat the rich”: Burning Man Billionaire half eaten claim sparks wild reactions online

The Burning Man festival, which takes place annually in Nevada, recently left thousands of attendees stranded and surrounded by knee-deep mud. The festival-goers had to take shelter in camps and were also told to conserve food. In addition, the festival organzers also reported a death, which was further confirmed by the Pershing County Sheriff's Office.

Since then, social media has been abuzz with news and rumors about the Burning Man Festival fiasco. One of the rumors that went viral was that a billionaire was found dead and half-eaten at the annual festival. However, the unverified claim has resulted in some even more outrageous jokes and memes.

But it is to be noted that this tweet is most likely a satire. This is because even though reports have reportedly confirmed that there has been a death in Burning Man, details regarding the tragedy and the identity of the victim has not been released to the public yet.

Moreover, the tweet also had "Readers addec context" section, which stated that the picture used here is of the American entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, who is 46 years old and reportedly still alive. There is also no indication that Bryan attended this year's Burning Man festival. In fact, his last known social media interaction was on September 3.

However, the ageless part of the tweet has some truth to it, as Bryan Johnson, the founder of Blueprint, Zeroism, Kernel, and OS Fund, is well-known for his attempts at reverse aging using "biohacking" technology. He now sells "longevity" oils, which supposedly help with health and longevity, for $37.5

Netizens make fun of the 'half-eaten man' at Burning Man festival as they speculate whether or not it was American entrepreneur Bryan Johnson

As of now, @JarJarFan69's tweet has amassed over 2 million views, sparking some wild reactions in the comments. Netizens joked around about the whole bizarre rumor and made many puns related to the situation. The comments ranged from how he must have tasted to concern over whether or not the people who ate him would become vampires.

Naturally, many people wanted evidence of the news being real and asked for proof. However, amidst all the speculations, a few netizens were left disappointed when they found out that the tweet might most likely be satire.

The reported death at the Burning Man festival was confirmed by Pershing County Sheriff's Office

The 2023 Burning Man Festival is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Thousands of people are still unable to escape the festival grounds after heavy rainstorms caused their campsites to be filled with knee-deep mud. The surrounding swamp created due to 0.8m of rains from September 1 to the next day, which meant people could not enter or leave the festival.

The attendees were reportedly asked to take shelter in a Black Rock location and to conserve their food sources. Reports coming from the festival site further indicated that one person had died on site. The reports were confirmed by the Pershing County Sheriff's Office, who confirmed that the death took place during the event. The Sheriff's Office stated:

"As this death is still under investigation, there is no further information available at this time."

Further details regarding the victim and the circumstances around the death are yet to be disclosed. As of now, the Sheriff's Office has announced that the entry to the festival is closed due to the flooding.