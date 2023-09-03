Annually, the western United States hosts Burning Man, an event focusing on art, community building, and self-expression. However, this year's event on September 2 in Black Rock City, Nevada, was not at all peaceful, as heavy rain halted the entire event.

After hours of wind and rain, the festival's desert campgrounds turned into a sticky, muddy place, and more than 70,000 Burning Man guests were unable to travel to or from the event.

The Bureau of Land Management and one of the local sheriff's offices stopped the entry of the guests for the rest of the event on Saturday evening, and the state's Department of Transportation restricted surrounding highways due to water.

Two Hollywood stars, Diplo and Chris Rock, also attended the festival this year and struggled to get out of the mud. However, fortunately, they could escape the situation as a fan picked them up in a truck. Diplo even uploaded a video of it.

As soon as the video went viral, with 3.5 million views and 19.5 thousand likes, netizens couldn't help but react. They took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to voice their opinion. Some shared the video with captions like "Harbingers of the Zombie Apocalypse," whereas others flooded the comment section of the original video.

Expand Tweet

Netizens react as Diplo and Chris Rock get rescued by fans amid the Burning Man disaster

Netizens couldn't help but react as the video becomes public (Image via X / @diplo)

The festival's website states that it is a global event where artists, creators, and community organizers come together to collaborate and create art and events. The festival, which draws an estimated 70,000 people each year, began in San Francisco in 1986 before moving to Nevada in 1991.

It's typically a smooth sail. However, disaster struck on September 2, when project officials were forced to close the airport and the gates during the Burning Man event owing to excessive rain. No vehicles were permitted until the surface dried, with the exception of emergency ones. Along with saving water, food, and fuel, participants were asked to seek shelter in a warm and safe environment.

Hollywood icons Chris Rock and Diplo also got trapped in the pandemonium, but they were ultimately rescued by a fan on their truck.

Diplo even posted a video on Instagram and X featuring himself, Rock, and a group of other people with their luggage as they drove by the desert. In the video, it was written:

"A fan offered Chris rock and I a ride out of burning man in the back of a pick up. After walking 6 miles through the mud… all Chris could think about was a f&cking cold brew".

The caption of the Instagram video read:

"I legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out cuz I have a show in DC tonight and don't want to let y'all down. Also shoutout to this guy for making the smart purchase of a truck not knowing it was for this exact moment."

Rock, on the other hand, uploaded a photo on his Instagram Stories showing the thick mud that accumulated on the festival grounds after the strong thunderstorm hit the site.

Expand Tweet

As soon as these videos and photos went viral, netizens took to X to express their opinion regarding the entire thing. They went to the original video uploaded by Diplo and flooded the comment section.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Burning Man, the yearly festival held in the Black Rock Desert, is one of America's best-known cultural events. This year, however, thousands of people were left stuck on Saturday due to severe overnight rainfall. Nearly an inch of rain caused mud-bath-like conditions in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, where the annual event was held.

After the rain turned the Burning Man campground into a mud bath, attendees were advised to conserve food, water, and fuel. The weather has been so terrible that access to and from the event has been halted by the organizers.