High Desert on Apple TV+: Release date, air time, cast, and more details explored

Apple TV+ is releasing its latest dark comedy series titled High Desert on May 17, 2023. The first three episodes will be out on Wednesday, May 17 and the rest will follow every Wednesday on a weekly basis. The series features Patricia Arquette and Rupert Friend in the lead roles.

The story revolves around the misadventures of Peggy, a former addict who wishes to restart her life after the death of her mother. She decides to take up the job of a private investigator. The story is set in the picturesque background of the Yucca Valley, California.

The trailer for High Desert was released on YouTube on April 19, 2023, and got people quite intrigued about the show.

The description of the upcoming Apple TV+ show says that Peggy is looking to start her life afresh after her mom's death. It states that Peggy and her mother lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California. However, in an attempt to restart her life after her mother's death, Peggy decides to become a private investigator.

Patricia Arquette and Ben Stiller reunite for High Desert

Actress Patricia Arquette and director Ben Stiller have reunited in this series after their last comic stint in Flirting with Disaster. The two have also collaborated for AFI award-winning Apple production, Severance, and the drama series Escape at Dannemora.

Another creative reunion would be that between directors Ben Stiller and Jay Roach who are executive producers on High Desert. The duo previously worked together on the comedy trilogy Meet the Parents, Meet the Fockers, and Little Fockers.

The series is directed by Jay Roach, though it was earlier speculated Ben Stiller would direct the first episode. The show is created by Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford and Jennifer Hoppe-House with Patricia Arquette set to star in the series as well as executive produce along with Ben Stiller.

A quick look into the plot and characters of the upcoming show

As per official descriptions, the High Desert is slated to have eight episodes in total, with the first three episodes being released on the debut date.

The trailer and descriptions of the show tell viewers that Peggy is an unconventional character with questionable life choices. It shows them that her mother always accepted Peggy's choices in the past. However, after their mother's death, Peggy finds herself struggling as she restarts her life while her siblings continue judging her for using drugs in the past.

The show seems to have the plot of family drama draped with comic and adventurous elements with an impeccable cast as Peggy decides to become a private investigator. Also unmissable will be the car accidents blending in with Peggy’s characters.

The series will have the following actors as well:

Matt Dillon as Denny, Peggy’s ex, an undeniably charming parolee, and a relentless operator

Rupert Friend as Guru Bob, a local ex-anchorman, who, after a trauma, rebrands himself as a mystic desert personality

Weruche Opia as Carol, Peggy’s closest friend — the bored fiancé of an ER doctor, and a permissive new stepmother.

The other cast members include Brad Garrett, Bernadette Peters, Carmine Giovinazzo, Christine Taylor, Jeffrey Vincent Parise, Carlo Rota, and Tracy Vilar, among several others.

High Desert releases on May 17, 2023, on Apple TV+

Poll : 0 votes