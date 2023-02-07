''One of the wildest stories'' - Twitter explodes as Ben Stiller reportedly in talks to play triplets in new series

The critically-acclaimed documentary Three Identical Strangers is reportedly being made into a limited series, which will be led by Ben Stiller. As per Variety, the 57-year-old will appear as all three adult brothers.

Being bankrolled by Sony Pictures Television alongside SK Global and TriStar Television, the series is yet to get a title and director. As soon as the news became official, several individuals took to social media to express their thoughts about the same.

A netizen wrote on Twitter:

"This one of the wildest stories."

The fan-favorite actor was last seen in the 2017 film The Meyerowitz Stories. He also made a cameo appearance in Locked Down in 2021.

The comedian-actor will also reportedly executive produce under his banner Red Hour Films. The series will mark his comeback on TV after his special Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine (2020).

"The ensemble cast we need" - Fans gush about Ben Stiller's triple role

Three Identical Strangers premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and bagged the U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Storytelling.

Earlier, publications stated that it would be made into a full-length feature with Anthony McCarten as the writer, known for his work in Bohemian Rhapsody. However, no other updates have been announced on that front since 2019.

Notably, the update about the series has not been confirmed by anyone connected to the project. However, Variety learned about the news and fans are excited to know more about Ben Stiller's roles.

The 2018 documentary followed the stories of Edward Galland, David Kellman, and Robert Shafra

Directed by Tim Wardle, the Three Identical Strangers documentary is about a set of identical triplet brothers who were adopted as infants by separate families.

Makers utilized archival footage, present-day interviews, and re-enacted scenes to bring to life the stories of Edward Galland, David Kellman, and Robert Shafra. They also focused on the trio's chance meeting at the age of 19, and how they discovered that their adoption was part of an undisclosed scientific study titled "nature versus nurture."

As per IMDb, the 1.36-hour-long documentary's synopsis reads:

"In 1980 New York, three young men who were all adopted meet each other and find out they are triplets who were separated at birth. But their quest to find out why turns into a bizarre and sinister mystery."

Three Identical Strangers was nominated at the 72nd British Academy Film Awards and was also screened at the Rome Film Festival.

The CNN Films and Raw TV-backed documentary beat 166 entries to make it to the shortlist of 15 films to be considered for the Oscars in the Best Documentary Feature category.

Three Identical Strangers is available to stream on Netflix and Hulu. Individuals can also buy/rent it on Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, and Direct TV.

