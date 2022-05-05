What time will Magnum P.I. Season 4 finale air on CBS? Release date, plot, and more details explored

After a tremendous fourth season that tested Thomas Magnum's (Jay Hernandez) capabilities at his worst, Magnum P.I. is all set to air its season finale on May 6, 2022.

The TV show started with an ex-Navy Seal who wanted to make his skills profitable as a Private Investigator. However, over the course of four seasons, it has become so much more.

After a long period of deliberation, this upcoming episode will see Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) finally preparing to tell Magnum how she feels about him. This has been a long-awaited union, and fans are extremely eager about it. However, given the setting of the finale, some things may remain unsaid after all.

Read on for more details about the upcoming finale of Magnum P.I.

Magnum P.I. season 4, episode 20 promo: Will Higgins be able to speak her mind?

The short promo for the upcoming episode of Magnum P.I. shows a hesitant Higgins who is determined to finally tell Magnum how she feels about him. While it looks optimistic from here on, being a network TV show, it might not be that easy.

Though the promo does not show anything about the primary case in this episode, it might be the reason for interrupting Higgins before she says how she feels.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode hints at the kind of case that Magnum has to face in the Season 4 finale. It reads:

"Magnum and Higgins take on a dangerous mission inside a high-security correctional center when a ruthless criminal abducts Katsumoto’s ex-wife, Beth. Also, T.C. rushes to help Rick when Suzy has unexpected pregnancy complications, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I."

The synopsis states that Higgins and Magnum will embark on a dangerous mission. The case will be a high-profile one, which is not a surprise given that it is the finale. It will involve the abduction of Katsumoto’s ex-wife, Beth.

This episode may be all about timing, after all. Previous episodes have already teased the tension between Higgins and Magnum, but the timing has never been right before.

When will the upcoming episode of Magnum P.I. air?

The upcoming episode of the crime drama show will air on May 6, 2022, on the CBS channel at 9.00 PM ET. You can also find the episode online on Paramount+.

