City on Fire and 5 upcoming Apple TV + releases of May 2023

There are many interesting Apple TV+ releases lined up for May 2023. Catering to different tastes, viewers can expect a variety of content across genres, from crime to comedy.

One of the most talked about shows stated to release on May 12, 2023, City on Fire should be on top of your May 2023 watchlist. The story is based on the novel also called City on Fire by Garth Risk Hallberg.

The upcoming show stars Wyatt Oleff, Chase Sui Wonders, Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, and Ashley Zukerman, among others. In most cases, movies or TV shows that are based on books usually offer a strong story with fewer plot holes, which means that the audience will have high expectations.

From the trailer, it is evident that this Apple TV+ show will be more than just another whodunnit. Expect unpredictable connections, plot twists, and loads of suspense. But if you are not a fan of crime dramas, worry not as there are other interesting Apple TV+ releases coming soon that you can check out.

6 Apple TV+ May 2023 releases that you should add to your watchlist

1) City on Fire (May 12, 2023)

The story revolves around the shooting of Samantha, a NYU student, on the Fourth of July in Central Park. Before the shooting, she was at her favorite downtown club where her friends’ band was playing. She stepped out to meet someone and promised to return, but she never did. No witnesses and little physical evidence make it a difficult case to solve.

If you enjoy plot twists and suspense then this is the show for you (Image via Apple TV+)

It gets even more complicated when it is revealed that Samantha is the connection between a series of citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and the buried secrets of a wealthy family. From the trailer, it is apparent that the Apple TV+ show will offer just the right amount of suspense that will keep viewers hooked.

2) Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (May 12, 2023)

In this Apple TV+ film, Michael J. Fox recounts his life story in his own words. It incorporates documentary, archival and scripted elements. The film covers all the aspects of his life from his rise to fame to being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. It will give the audience a chance to learn more about Fox's personal and professional trials and triumphs.

Personal and candid, this is one movie that fans of the actor will not want to miss out on.

3) High Desert (May 17, 2023)

The upcoming comedy TV show stars Patricia Arquette, Matt Dillon, Rupert Friend, Weruche Opia, and Brad Garrett. The story revolves around Peggy played by Arquette, who has a checkered past. After the death of her beloved mother, she decides to start afresh and becomes a private investigator.

From the trailer, it seems like this Apple TV+ show will be funny and emotional. Also, Peggy will probably be one of those heavily flawed TV characters who tends to grow on you as the series progresses.

4) Stillwater: Season 3 (May 19, 2023)

This award-winning animated children's TV show is great for families with young children. Based on Zen Shorts by Jon J. Muth, the story focuses on three siblings Karl, Addy, and Michael. They sometimes feel overwhelmed with everyday challenges but they can always count on the helpful advice from their wise next-door neighbor, Stillwater.

Funny and entertaining, the best thing about this Apple TV+ show is that it teaches young kids meaningful life lessons. In the new season, Stillwater will continue to help the siblings overcome new challenges.

5) Prehistoric Planet: Season 2 (May 22, 2023)

Educational and entertaining, Prehistoric Planet is a great watch for the whole family. Season 1 was well-received by the audience and fans of the Apple TV+ show will soon be able to stream season 2 which will feature new dinosaurs and habitats. Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, the show features a captivating original score by award-winning composer, Hans Zimmer.

6) Platonic (May 24, 2023)

Starring Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen, Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Carla Gallo, and Andrew Lopez, this Apple TV+ show is ideal for those who are looking for a fun comedy show to binge-watch. The story revolves around two former best friends who reunite as they approach midlife. Although they find comfort in the friendship, it starts to consume their lives which leads to unpleasant but hilarious consequences.

From the trailer, it is evident that the show is going to be funny and chaotic. Also, it looks like the two leads have good chemistry that will add to the viewing experience.

Apple TV+ subscribers have a lot to look forward to in May 2023, and the variety that the new releases offer ensures that there is something for everyone to enjoy.

