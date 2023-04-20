Drops of God on Apple TV+: Release date, air time, plot, and more details explored

Apple TV+'s new series, Drops of God, will air on the streaming platform on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 12.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show tells the story of a woman whose late father, a prominent oenologist, has left her a huge collection of wine in his will.

However, to inherit the coveted collection, she needs to compete with another young oenologist. The series is based on a popular Japanese manga series of the same name. It stars Fleur Geffrier in the lead role, along with various others portraying key supporting characters.

Apple TV+'s Drops of God offers a peek into the fascinating world of oenology

Apple TV+ dropped the official trailer for Drops of God on April 4, 2023, and it offers a peek into the fascinating world of oenology. Protagonist Camille hasn't spoken to her late father in many years, but he has left her a massive collection in his will.

Her rivalry with another oenologist forms the crux of the story and it'll be interesting to see how the show pans out. Overall, the trailer maintains a deeply mysterious tone that fans of character-driven, atmospheric dramas would certainly love. Take a look at the official synopsis of the series, as per Apple TV's YouTube channel:

''Alexandre Léger, creator of the famous Léger Wine Guide and emblematic figure in oenology, has just passed away, leaving behind a daughter, Camille, who hasn’t seen her father since her parents separated when she was nine years old.''

The description further reads:

''When Camille flies to Tokyo and Léger’s will is read, she discovers that her father has left her an extraordinary wine collection. But, to claim the inheritance, Camille must compete with a brilliant oenologist, Issei Tomine, who her father took under his wing and is referred to in Léger’s will as his ''spiritual son.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to an intriguing drama that delves deep into the unique world of oenology. The show reportedly features a total of eight episodes, the first two of which will premiere on the same day, April 21, 2023. Following the premiere, the series is expected to follow the standard weekly-release format.

In brief, about Drops of God plot and cast

Drops of God stars Fleur Geffrier in the lead role as Camille Leger, daughter of famous oenologist Alexandre Léger. Camille has had a complex equation with her father and hadn't spoken to him in over 10 years.

His death changed her life forever as she learns that he's left her a stunning wine collection in his will. She is the protagonist of the show, and it'll be fascinating to watch how her character would unfold.

Apart from Drops of God, Fleur Geffrier is best known for her appearances in Les douleurs impatientes, Would I Lie to You: The Beginning, Super Jimmy, and Das Boot, among many more.

The rest of the supporting cast includes numerous other prominent actors like Tomohisa Yamashita, Makiko Watanabe, Gustave Kervern, and many more.

You can watch the first two episodes of Drops of God on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 21, 2023.

