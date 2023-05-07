City on Fire: Release time and date, cast, trailer, and everything to know

Apple TV+'s new crime drama series, City on Fire, is set to premiere on the streaming platform on May 12, 2023, at 12:01 a.m. ET. Based on the novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg, the show entails the story of Samantha Cicciaro, an NYU student, who's found dead on the fourth of July with no witnesses and little evidence, and the investigation that follows this baffling event.

Here's the synopsis for the show as per IMDb:

"A college student is shot in Central Park. The investigation connects a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep."

However, the series' high expectations are not only a result of its new and unique storyline but also the fact that the show comes from the executive producers of the critically acclaimed shows Gossip Girl and The O.C, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Lis Rowinski and Jesse Peretz.

City on Fire promises to be a thrilling escapade for viewers

Apple TV+ released the trailer for the series on April 18, 2023, and it is every bit spooky, thrilling, dramatic, and creepy that the viewers expected it to be. The show manages to flawlessly encapsulate the mysterious setting of the famed novel and has already caught the attention of many for its accurate representation of the characters.

City on Fire's trailer offers us a glimpse into the life of Samantha Cicciaro, an NYU student who's shot in Central Park on the fourth of July. Her murder perplexes those close to her, who were ignorant of the life she led, as the investigation reveals stunning realities about her seemingly regular life.

It also acquaints us with Charlie, Samantha's best friend who begins his own quest to discover the truth regarding the murder and in doing so, encounters shocking truths and multiple new characters, those of whom are also a part of the trailers' snippets.

The unpredictability of the plot and the lead pair's chemistry is sure to be the highlight of the show as the trailer suggests. Alongside the trailer, Apple TV+ also shared the official description of the series on their website, which states:

"In City on Fire, an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing at her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. "

It adds:

"As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep."

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a riveting and thoroughly entertaining series that explores several intriguing themes like adventure, passion, friendship, and desire, among many others.

More details about City on Fire cast

City on Fire stars Chase Sui Wonders and Wyatt Oleff in the lead roles. Based on the preview, the duo is set to play the role of best friends. Chase Sui Wonders's character Samantha is murdered in the show which sets off the chain reaction of unexplained events in the city and as her shocking past is brought up during the investigation, it forces Oleff's character Charlie to re-evaluate his past with her.

Hell-bent on discovering the truth about her past and her eventual demise, Charlie works independently and goes over his history with Samantha to find clues that might unmask the unexplained death.

Wyatt Oleff does a brilliant job of portraying the character of Charlie and bringing forth the emotions of sadness, confusion, and shock quite convincingly. He promises to deliver a stunning performance in the show and his acting has also been a major factor in the high expectations that the show has been subjected to recently.

Apart from his role in City on Fire, Wyatt Oleff is widely known for his performance in the IT franchise and the Netflix show I Am Not Okay With This.

Chase Sui Wonders is equally brilliant in the trailer as she effortlessly dives into her character and manages to encapsulate the exact characteristics of Samantha from the acclaimed novel. Her chemistry with Oleff is worth noting and it'll be interesting to see how the show manages to explore the dynamic between the talented duo. She has previously starred in Bodies Bodies Bodies and Bupkis.

The show's cast also includes other characters essaying pivotal roles including:

Jemima Kirke as Regan Hamilton Sweeney

Nico Tortorella as William Hamilton Sweeney

Ashley Zukerman as Keith

Xavier Clyde as Mercer

Max Milner as Nicky Chaos

Alexandra Doke as Sewer Girl

Omid Abtahi as Detective Ali Parsa

Kathleen Munroe as Detective PJ McFadden

John Cameron Mitchell as Armory Gould

Michael Tow as Joe Yeung

Catch the upcoming episode of City on Fire on May 12, 2023, on Apple TV+.

