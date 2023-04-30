What were Michael J Fox's first symptoms of Parkinson's? Condition explored as actor provides grim update

Canadian-American retired actor Michael J Fox provided an update on his health after battling Parkinson's disease. While appearing in an interview with Jane Pauley on CBS Sunday Morning, which is expected to air on April 30, the 61-year-old star revealed that living with the disease is getting tougher every day.

The actor said:

"I’m not gonna lie. It’s gettin’ hard, it’s gettin’ harder. It’s gettin’ tougher. Every day it’s tougher.”

Michael J Fox was first diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at the age of 29 in 1991. He previously described his first symptoms of suffering from the degenerative disease in Apple TV's Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie. He stated that he noticed the first sign of the disease when his finger started moving beyond his control.

The Back to the Future star waited seven years to disclose his condition to the public and to speak about how Parkinson's affected his ability to read and memorize lines.

Michael J Fox says he doubts he will live till 80

As per the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, Parkinson's disease is a progressive disorder induced by the degeneration of movement-controlling nerve cells in the substantia nigra of the brain. These nerve cells perish or become impaired, losing their ability to produce dopamine.

During his CBS interview with Jane Pauley, Michael J Fox revealed that he has broken many bones and has undergone several surgeries as his battle with Parkinson's disease progresses every day.

He said:

"I had spinal surgery. I had a tumor on my spine. And it was benign, but it messed up my walking. And then, started to break stuff. Broke this arm, and I broke this arm, I broke this elbow. I broke my face. I broke my hand."

When the host asked if he broke his bones by falling, Michael J Fox replied that falling is a "big killer" with this degenerative disease.

He continued:

"It's falling, and aspirating food, and getting pneumonia. All these subtle ways that get ya. You don't die from Parkinson's. You die with Parkinson's. So I've been thinking about the mortality of it. I'm not gonna be 80."

While speaking with AARP Magazine in November 2021, the Family Ties star shared his daily experiences with the disease as he said:

"Still, it's hard to explain to people how lucky I am, because I also have Parkinson's. Some days are a struggle. Some days are more difficult than others. But the disease is this thing that's attached to my life — it isn't the driver."

Fox has been a huge force for compassion and for promoting positivity. He has been a longtime supporter of Parkinson's research through his foundation, which was instrumental in finding a biogenetic marker that could help treat diseases early on.

Born on June 9, 1961, Michael J Fox made his television debut in 1978 by starring in the series The Magic Lie as Nicky. He later appeared in several films and series like Letters from Frank, Here's Boomer, Palmerstown, U.S.A., The Love Boat, Don't Ask Me, Ask God, Family Ties Vacation, The Secret of My Success, Bright Lights, Big City, Where the Rivers Flow North, Interstate 60: Episodes of the Road, The Good Wife, and more.

Poll : 0 votes