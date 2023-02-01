The Good Wife spinoff on Elsbeth Tascioni receives pilot order at CBS

The Good Wife may have ended quite some time back, but there is great news for fans who still want to see more of the popular CBS series and its beloved characters. According to TV Line, a new spinoff for the popular Robert and Michelle King show has managed to land a pilot order with the premium cable service. Titled Elsbeth, this new spinoff will focus on Carrie Preston's immensely popular character.

Elsbeth Tascioni is one of the main characters in the original The Good Wife, and it seems that the character will now be living a new life in New York City, with her career as the central point of focus in the new spinoff. The genre for The Good Wife spinoff is along the lines of police procedural drama.

The actress' strong portrayal of the character in the original show had previously earned Preston a Primetime Emmy Award win for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series in 2013.

More about The Good Wife spinoff Elsbeth

The Good Wife's latest spinoff will focus on the headstrong Elsbeth Tascioni, an astute but unconventional attorney. The character was immensely popular during the original show's run and is widely considered one of the greatest guest stars of the time. The synopsis for the upcoming spinoff reads:

"After her successful career in Chicago, Elsbeth Tascioni, an astute but unconventional attorney, utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD."

The new show will see Preston prosper in ways that the original series failed to provide ground for. Apart from her new role as a hard-boiled attorney, she will also be heavily involved in police proceedings and investigations.

Speaking about playing her character in the original show to EW, Preston previously said:

"For me, it’s exciting because it’s so different from what I do on True Blood, which is my main job at the moment. To be able to go from a buxom, kind of sassy, brassy waitress from rural Louisiana to an urban, brilliant, mercurial lawyer is such a fun twist for me."

She further added:

"Also The Good Wife writing is so strong. Not that the writing’s not strong for me on True Blood, it is. But when I come on as Elsbeth, she definitely makes an impact on what’s going on around her. So it’s fun to be trusted with that kind of storyline."

While this is undoubtedly great news, sadly, the spinoff will be among a handful of pilots from CBS for the 2023-2024 season. In fact, this is one of the fewest the network has ever ordered for a new season. This also speaks volumes about the steady decline in network television, with the focus rapidly shifting to OTT platforms, which seem to be flooding with content as the days go by.

More details about Elsbeth will soon emerge as the release date edges closer.

Poll : 0 votes