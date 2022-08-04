They/them cast list: Kevin Bacon, Carrie Preston and others star in Peacock's slasher film

Peacock's new slasher-horror movie, They/them, starring Kevin Bacon, will premiere on the platform on Friday, August 5, 2022. The movie revolves around several LGBTQ+ teenagers at a gay conversion camp run by a man named Owen Whistler. The teens soon discover their lives are in danger when a serial killer sets out to murder them.

The film stars Bacon in the lead role along with Anna Chlumsky and Carrie Preston in supporting roles. Without further ado, take a look at the cast of the film ahead of its much-awaited release on Peacock:

Peacock's They/them cast list: Kevin Bacon and others star in new slasher film

1) Kevin Bacon as Owen Whistler

Kevin Bacon plays the role of Owen Whistler, the owner of the conversion camp, in They/them. Bacon looks creepy in the trailer, and it'll be interesting to see how he performs in what appears to be a gray character.

Bacon has essayed a number of memorable roles in various iconic movies over the years, like Clint Eastwood's Mystic River, A Few Good Men, Friday the 13th, and many more. He also has a distinguished body of work on television with roles in shows like City on a Hill and I Love Dick.

2) Carrie Preston as Dr. Cora Whistler

Carrie Preston essays the role of Dr. Cora Whistler in the movie. Preston looks brilliant in the trailer, portraying the numerous shades of her character with remarkable ease.

Preston is best known for her portrayal of the lovable and eccentric lawyer, Elsbeth Tascioni, in CBS' acclaimed legal drama, The Good Wife. She's also appeared in Claws, Person of Interest, and True Blood.

3) Anna Chlumsky as Molly

Anna Chlumsky stars as Molly in the film. As an actress, Chlumsky is best known for her role as Amy Brookheimer in the iconic satirical show, Veep. She's also starred in numerous indie flicks, including Blood Car and The Good Guy, to name a few.

4) Theo Germaine as Jordan

Actor Theo Germaine portrays the role of Jordan in They/them. Germaine is a young, promising actor who's widely known for their performance in Netflix's The Politician in the role of James Sullivan. They also starred in shows and films like Holy Trinity, Work in Progress, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars many others in supporting roles, like:

Austin Crute as Toby

Darwin del Fabro as Gabriel

Quei Tann as Alexandra

Monique Kim as Veronica

Anna Lore as Kim

A quick look at They/them trailer and plot

Horror lovers would certainly love the frightening vibe of They/them's trailer. It clearly establishes the plot as Bacon's Owen Whistler addresses a group of LGBTQ teenagers at his gay conversion camp. The trailer has some genuinely terrifying moments and makes it clear that the film is not for the faint-hearted. The official synopsis of the movie shared by Peacock states:

''When a group of LGBTQ+ campers arrives at Whistler Camp - a conversion camp run by Owen Whistler (Kevin Bacon) - they are promised a “new sense of freedom” by the end of the week. But as the counselors attempt to psychologically break down each of the campers, a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, and they must reclaim their power if they’re going to survive the horrors of the camp.''

They/them will be available to stream on Peacock on Friday, August 5, 2022.

