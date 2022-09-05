The Good Fight cast list: Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald and others star in legal drama

The Good Fight is all set to return with its sixth and final season this week. With Diane's life in utter chaos, it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out in the upcoming season. Like the previous installment, this season is expected to have a total of ten episodes.

The show stars Christine Baranski, along with Audra McDonald and many others in pivotal roles. Fans can also look forward to some familiar faces from The Good Wife returning to the cast.

Continue reading to learn more.

The Good Fight cast list: Christine Baranski and others star in main roles in legal drama

1) Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart

Christine Baranski stars as Diane Lockhart in The Good Fight. In the trailer, Baranski looks confused and paranoid as she experiences some sort of deja vu. She later tells her therapist that she feels she hasn't progressed and has gone back to where she was six years ago.

Baranski has received widespread critical acclaim for her performance in the show. She previously played the role in The Good Wife. Apart from that, she's known for her appearances in Cybill, the Meryl Streep starrer Mamma Mia!, and Chicago, to name a few.

2) Audra McDonald as Liz Reddick

Actress Audra McDonald essays the character of Liz Reddick in The Good Fight. Reddick's equation with Diane is one of the central aspects of the storyline. McDonald has received high praise from critics for her performance in the role. She'd briefly appeared in The Good Wife. Apart from that, she's played memorable roles in films and shows like Private Practice, Respect, and Ricki and the Flash as well.

3) Sarah Steele as Marissa Gold

Sarah Steele returns as Marissa Gold in The Good Fight. She's the daughter of Eli Gold, Peter Florrick's political manager from The Good Wife. Marissa appears briefly in the trailer for the show's sixth season. Diane tells her that she's experiencing "deja vu" while she packs her stuff. Steele earlier played the role in The Good Wife. She's also known for her appearances in Viena and the Fantomes, Permission, Speech & Debate, and many more.

4) John Slattery as Lyle Bettencourt

Actor John Slattery joins the cast of The Good Fight Season 6 as Dr. Lyle Bettencourt. He is Diane Lockhart's doctor, and in the trailer, Diane is shown telling Lyle about the various kinds of negative thoughts plaguing her mind. Slattery looks relaxed and effortless as always in the show's trailer, and viewers can look forward to a memorable performance from the actor. Mad Men fans will recognize Slattery as Roger Sterling. His other TV and film credits include Next, Spotlight, and Churchill, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, here's a list of several new and returning cast members:

Alan Cumming as Eli Gold

André Braugher as Ri’Chard Lane

Zach Grenier as David Lee

Nyambi Nyambi as Jay DiPersia

Charmaine Bingwa as Carmen Moyo

Don't miss The Good Fight season 6 on Paramount+ on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora