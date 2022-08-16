What time will Orphan: First Kill air on Paramount+? Release date, plot and more details about the Orphan prequel

Orphan: First Kill, the prequel to Jaume Collet-Serra's Orphan, will arrive in theaters on August 19, 2022. The film will also hit Paramount+ on the same day. The prequel focuses on the disturbing story of Esther, who escapes from a psychiatric facility and sets off to America.

The movie stars Isabelle Fuhrman and Julia Stiles in major roles, along with many others in supporting roles. With that said, read further to find out the release time of Orphan: First Kill on Paramount+, plot, and other details.

Orphan: First Kill release time on Paramount+, trailer, plot, and more details

Orphan: First Kill is expected to be released on Paramount+ on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET (tentative time). The film will also arrive in theaters on the same day. The movie centers around Esther, who's now escaped from a psychiatric facility and is heading off to America disguised as another person. Paramount dropped the official trailer for the film on July 13, 2022, which offers a peek into the film's frightening world, replete with fascinating and complex characters.

The trailer mostly centers around Isabelle Fuhrman's Esther. Overall, it has a scary tone similar to the first film. Fans of psychological horror thrillers like Drag Me to Hell and Insidious would certainly love this one. Along with the trailer, Paramount also shared a brief description of the film on their official YouTube channel, which reads:

''Esther’s terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel to the original and shocking horror hit, Orphan. After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous “child” at any cost.''

The first film, Orphan, was released in 2009 and tells the story of a couple who adopts a girl from an orphanage after their unborn child dies. Things take an unexpected turn when their adopted daughter exhibits violent behavior. The film was a commercial success and received mostly mixed-to-positive critical reviews, with praise for its tone and plot.

A quick look at Orphan: First Kill cast

The film features actress Isabelle Fuhrman in the lead role as Esther Albright. Fuhrman has appeared in quite a few popular shows and films like The Hunger Games, The Novice, and Masters of Sex, to name a few.

Apart from Fuhrman, the movie also stars numerous others in pivotal supporting roles, like:

Julia Stiles as Tricia Albright

Matthew Finlan as Gunnar Albright

Rossif Sutherland as Allen Albright

Hiro Kanagawa as Inspector Donnan

Samantha Walkes as Dr. Sager

The movie is directed by William Brent Bell from a screenplay penned by David Coggeshall.

Don't forget to catch Orphan: First Kill on Paramount+ on Friday, August 19, 2022.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal