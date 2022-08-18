Who did Alexis Bledel play in Mad Men? Character explored as actress files for divorce from husband of 8 years, Vincent Kartheiser

Vincent Kartheiser and Alexis Bledel are getting divorced after eight years of marriage. Kartheiser, 43, filed for divorce from Bledel, 40, in New York’s Putnam County Court on August 10.

Kartheiser's representatives have not yet commented on anything about the same but PEOPLE confirmed via Bledel's rep. The news was also confirmed by Us Weekly. The reason behind their split remains unknown and further details are still awaited.

Alexis Bledel’s character in Mad Men shared scenes with Vincent Kartheiser

Alexis Bledel portrayed the role of insurance salesman Howard Dawes’ wife, Beth Dawes, on season 5 of Mad Men. Her husband used to ride every day with Peter Campbell on the train.

Beth met Pete at the train station and slept with him when her husband failed to return home one night. When Pete contacted Beth, she requested him to treat their time together as a happy memory but to let it go. She even asked to see Pete before undergoing electric shock therapy.

Created by Matthew Weiner, Mad Men is a period drama series that aired on AMC from July 2007 to May 2015 for seven seasons and 92 episodes. Apart from receiving positive reviews, it has been a recipient of several accolades at the Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards.

Vincent Kartheiser and Alexis Bledel’s relationship timeline

Vincent Kartheiser and Alexis Bledel started dating in 2012 and got engaged in 2013. They tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed their son the following year.

Vincent Kartheiser and Alexis Bledel got married in 2014 (Image via Trae Patton/Getty Images)

The pair have not revealed much about their relationship and have kept it out of the limelight. They rarely post pictures of each other on social media and while speaking to Vulture once, Kartheiser said,

“It’s something I realized about the most important things of my life. If I share them with the world and I open that door to their fuming anger that they need to get out or their adoration that they want to flaunt, it lessens it. It cheapens it; weakens it. And it’s magical, love, and all of that is profoundly spiritual, and it just doesn’t feel right.”

It must be noted that the former couple also did not reveal anything about Bledel’s pregnancy and the public is yet to see a glimpse of their son. However, Bledel’s co-star Scott Patterson once said that she is now a proud mother, married and happy.

Also known as Vincent Paul Kartheiser, he gained recognition for his performance as Connor in the WB series, Angel, and has appeared in many other films like Alaska, Masterminds, and Another Day in Paradise. He has received six nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Alexis Bledel, on the other hand, is well-known for her appearances in the comedy-drama Gilmore Girls and the dystopian television series, The Handmaid’s Tale. She has been nominated several times for the Satellite Awards, Teen Choice Awards, Young Artist Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava