Has Spotify announced release date of Wrapped 2022? Everything to know amid hashflag's release 

On November 22, the Spotify Twitter account hinted at the approaching release of its 2022 Wrapped. Although the platform hasn’t confirmed the exact date, listeners expect it to be released in the first week of December.

The teasers and the official hashflag release for this year’s Spotify Wrapped have churned excitement among users. Every year, the streaming site analyzes the users’ personalized listening habits between January and October.

Spotify Wrapped comprises the track a streamer spent listening to the most or on repeat. Then, the streaming service releases the top five most-streamed artists and the top five most-streamed songs. They also keep tabs on users’ preferred genres.

The site also allows users to share their Wrapped analytics on their social accounts. This way, streamers can easily give their friends a peek into their streaming summary throughout the year.

Wrapped 2021 (Image via Spotify)

In 2021, the platform released the Wrapped on December 1, and in 2020, it was released on December 2. As a result, users are predicting this year’s release in early December as well.

The annual reveal of everyone’s musical habits and obsession with their favorite artists is a trip down memory lane. People can revisit their top musical moods and emotions – good or bad. The streaming site itself referred to the event as,

“A deep dive into music and podcasts that defined your 2022.”

Spotify keeps teasing Wrapped 2022 on Twitter

The first teaser for 2022 Wrapped was posted on the service's official Twitter account on Tuesday, November 22. The image said,

“Your 2022 Wrapped is coming out soon...”

In the next teaser, they wrote,

“If this Top 5 was a 2022 event...”

The image’s caption had a hint regarding the release date. From the lined-up flag emojis of Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Tunisia, Mexico, Poland, France, and Australia, some people assumed it had something to do with FIFA World Cup matches. They guessed Wrapped 2022 will probably be released when these countries have their games.

V. @fangirlingvix @Spotify Those are today’s games? ARE WE GETTING IT TODAY @Spotify Those are today’s games? ARE WE GETTING IT TODAY

will @willlovesdju @the_only_joelj @Spotify But the order looks exactly the same as today's matches tho, ARG v KSA then DEN vs TUN then MEX vs POL then FRA vs AUS @the_only_joelj @Spotify But the order looks exactly the same as today's matches tho, ARG v KSA then DEN vs TUN then MEX vs POL then FRA vs AUS

On Wednesday, November 23, the service dropped another teaser on Twitter, featuring a GIF of Lizzo’s hit track About Damn Time. The caption said,

“Turn up the music... it’s almost about damn time for #SpotifyWrapped.”

In the next tweet on Thursday, November 24, the streaming service featured another five songs, including BTS’s Grammy-nominated summer track Butter.

Spotify @Spotify Our favorite Thanksgiving side dish that has the juice. #SpotifyWrapped Our favorite Thanksgiving side dish that has the juice. #SpotifyWrapped https://t.co/6izqr5zlDZ

With consistent teasers, users have been eager to know when they will see their annual Wrapped and have swamped the comment section asking for the date.

One user wrote,

"I can’t take it anymore. I’ve been checking Spotify, Instagram, Google and Twitter every 20 minutes. Stop teasing us and release it or just tell us when it officially drops I physically can’t take it anymore I think I might die".

In their latest teaser, posted on Saturday, November 26, the streaming service asked users to like the tweet and they’ll notify them when Wrapped 2022 comes out.

Spotify @Spotify this tweet and we'll remind you! Want to be the first to know when #SpotifyWrapped is here?this tweet and we'll remind you! Want to be the first to know when #SpotifyWrapped is here? ❤️ this tweet and we'll remind you!

Where to find Wrapped 2022?

Once the analytics is officially released, streamers will be able to see the option on their Spotify home page. After clicking on it, the overviews will be shown in slides.

The site introduces new features in their Wrapped every year. So, users are waiting to find out this year’s surprise updates. However, they must download or upgrade to the app’s latest version on their smartphone.

If the Wrapped option doesn’t appear on the home page, one can try looking for it on the search bar by typing Wrapped.

