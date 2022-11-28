“Can’t wait for my psych analysis”: Wait for Spotify Wrapped sparks memefest online

With Spotify Wrapped 2022 on the brink of release, netizens seem to be getting impatient as they continue to wait for it.

Wrapped, which summarizes the users’ listening habits with an insight into their top artists, top genres, and more, was estimated to be released by December 2022.

As they wait for the music platform to release their wrap results, people are sharing hilarious memes about the wait. One Twitter user also said that they couldn't wait for their "psych analysis" with Spotify wrapped.

$𝔩𝔞𝔭☃️ @slvppy i can’t wait for my psych analysis (spotify wrapped) i can’t wait for my psych analysis (spotify wrapped)

Netizens desperate to have a look at Spotify Wrapped 2022: Reactions on social media explored

Since it is a patent feature used by the streaming app to release users' music insights at the end of every year, as they wait for their Wrapped, netizens are sharing some rib-tickling reactions.

While a user claimed that they would pretend not to care about Spotify Wrapped so it comes sooner, others said that they are waiting to defend their wrapped playlist.

andrea 🕰 @sswiftmelody me pretending i don’t care about my spotify wrapped so it comes faster



me pretending i don't care about my spotify wrapped so it comes faster

Gail Platt’s Stinkhole @katecrimed Me when my Spotify Wrapped comes out and it’s all the same artists and genres as last year Me when my Spotify Wrapped comes out and it’s all the same artists and genres as last year https://t.co/FVpEqNeHS0

lauren @rorygilmorelvr me defending my spotify wrapped me defending my spotify wrapped https://t.co/hjHMYPRkBo

ıʇuɐs @singularsnty Me pretending to be shocked when my Spotify Wrapped comes out as if i didn't obsessive checked spotistats Me pretending to be shocked when my Spotify Wrapped comes out as if i didn't obsessive checked spotistats https://t.co/V4zaHFTFJb

Sowmya 🪐 @autumnhoaxes this is literally how my spotify wrapped is gonna look like- this is literally how my spotify wrapped is gonna look like- https://t.co/3a3pirVrkh

Chazz @chazzers_ My Spotify wrapped next week My Spotify wrapped next week https://t.co/3PfQjdwxTE

❦ @sa1ntdolly me trying to listen to all the artists ik so i don’t have to defend my spotify wrapped later me trying to listen to all the artists ik so i don’t have to defend my spotify wrapped later https://t.co/oQphOZ4oj6

Liesl ♪ @LostLavenderer I think spotify wrapped this year should have a category for 'songs you obsessively looped for a week and then never touched again' I think spotify wrapped this year should have a category for 'songs you obsessively looped for a week and then never touched again'

Additionally, Taylor Swift seems to be a common favorite among most Twitter users, as her name was mentioned in a number of the tweets.

When does Wrapped come out? Details about how to check previous years’ Wrapped explained

Wrapped 2022, as we know, will be a reflection of the user’s year in terms of the most heard songs, artists, and more. However, the data collected will be from between January 1, 2022, and October 31, 2022.

The data will be a breakdown of the yearly activity of the users on the application. It will also give the users data on how much time they have spent on the app.

While the date has not been released by the company, it is estimated that the feature will be out sometime in early December. The date is being predicted as December 1, 2022, as the company had released 2021's Wrapped on the same date.

The company also shared the news about Wrapped coming soon. They said that Wrapped is a deep dive into the music and podcasts that the users listened to in 2022. While they said that they'll announce the date of the 2022 Wrapped, users could "revisit the 2021 Wrapped hub.”

Spotify talked about Wrapped 2022 being released soon on the platform; users will be able to check insights on their most heard songs, artists, albums, and time spent on the app. (Image via Spotify)

The previous year's Wrapped can easily be checked on the website or app by navigating to the 2021 Wrapped This website page or app page will give you a summary of what you listened to last year.

The music streaming application will make a formal announcement whenever this year's Wrapped is released, and users will be able to check it in the app itself.

