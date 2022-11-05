When does Spotify stop collecting data for Wrapped 2022? Potential release date revealed

With the world entering the end of the year, Spotify users are now wondering when the company will roll out the Wrapped 2022. Providing a reflection of users' full year, Wrapped has been collecting data from January 1 to October 31, and this data will be a breakdown of their yearly activity on the app.

Simply put, Wrapped will be a slideshow of users' listening habits that will show insights into their top artists, what genre they have listed to the most, and even how much time they spent on the application.

a @23luvr i’m more excited for my spotify wrapped than my own birthday i’m more excited for my spotify wrapped than my own birthday

But the real question is, when will it release? While the date hasn’t been revealed by the company, it is estimated that the feature will be out sometime in early December. This is also because, last year, Wrapped came out on December 1. Hence, it is speculated that it will be released around the same time this year as well.

“I am more than my Spotify Wrapped”: Netizens share their thoughts as the world waits for the release

While the company has not yet revealed the release date of Spotify Wrapped, it has surely teased its arrival on its website. In a statement, the company said:

“Wrapped is coming. The story of your year with Spotify. Wrapped is a deep dive into the music and podcasts that defined your 2022. Keep listening to what you love, and we’ll shout when it’s ready. Until then, revisit the 2021 Wrapped hub.”

The company released a statement claiming the release of Wrapped 2022, however, they did not spill the release date. (image via Spotify)

Desperately waiting for the release, many netizens posted hilarious tweets about the feature explaining their views and opinions about the same. An individual hilariously took to Twitter and said:

“I am more than my Spotify wrapped. I am not my Spotify wrapped. My Spotify wrapped does not define me.”

tia @cursedhive i am more than my spotify wrapped. i am not my spotify wrapped. my spotify wrapped does not define me i am more than my spotify wrapped. i am not my spotify wrapped. my spotify wrapped does not define me

grapejuice @caIlitfate this is about to be my spotify wrapped this is about to be my spotify wrapped https://t.co/dZOGPumVaE

Liesl @LostLavenderer I think spotify wrapped this year should have a category for 'songs you obsessively looped for a week and then never touched again' I think spotify wrapped this year should have a category for 'songs you obsessively looped for a week and then never touched again'

Others were super excited about the release of Wrapped 2022, as one Twitter user said:

“POV you just remembered Spotify Wrapped 2022 comes out in roughly one month.”

Häagen-Dazs™ @ecolesbian POV you just remembered Spotify Wrapped 2022 comes out in roughly one month POV you just remembered Spotify Wrapped 2022 comes out in roughly one month https://t.co/76Xv1492Pm

Wrapped only covers the data from January 1 to October 31 of every year

While many will listen to different music on the platform in November and December, the company made it clear in 2019 that Wrapped only covers the date from January 1 to October 31.

On Twitter, the company said:

“We're afraid that listening to a bunch of stuff right now won't make any difference to this year's or next year's Wrapped. This is because Wrapped only covers the 1st of January until the 31st of October for any given year. Hope this clears things up /GK.”

SpotifyCares @SpotifyCares @smonroe116 Hey Stephen! We're afraid that listening to a bunch of stuff right now won't make any difference to this year's or next year's Wrapped. This is because Wrapped only covers the 1st of January until the 31st of October for any given year. Hope this clears things up /GK @smonroe116 Hey Stephen! We're afraid that listening to a bunch of stuff right now won't make any difference to this year's or next year's Wrapped. This is because Wrapped only covers the 1st of January until the 31st of October for any given year. Hope this clears things up /GK

This snapshot of the trends also displays the most streamed artists globally. At the same time, some lucky users are also given a badge for being the top listeners on any particular list.

