City on Fire: Cast list and characters explored

Apple TV+'s new crime drama series, City on Fire, is set to premiere on the streaming platform on May 12, 2023, at 12:01 a.m. ET. The show entails the story of Samantha Cicciaro, an NYU student, who's found dead on the fourth of July with no witnesses and little evidence, and the investigation that follows this baffling event.

Here's the synopsis for the show as per IMDb:

"A college student is shot in Central Park. The investigation connects a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep."

However, the series' high expectations are not only a result of its new and unique storyline but also the fact that the show houses an incredibly talented star cast that is sure to deliver stunning performances in the show. City on Fire comes from the executive producers of the critically acclaimed shows Gossip Girl and The O.C., Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Lis Rowinski, and Jesse Peretz.

Apple TV+'s City on Fire cast list: Chase Sui Wonders and others to star in the drama thriller series

1) Chase Sui Wonders as Samantha Yeung

Chase Sui Wonders will play the lead role of Samantha Yeung in the show. Her character is murdered in the show which sets off a chain reaction of unexplained events in the city. Her shocking past is brought up during the investigation forcing Oleff's character Charlie to re-evaluate his past with her.

Chase Sui Wonders manages to encapsulate the exact characteristics of Samantha from the acclaimed novel as she effortlessly blends into her character. Her chemistry with Oleff is worth noting and it'll be interesting to see how the show manages to explore the dynamic between the talented duo. Wonders has previously starred in Bodies Bodies Bodies and Bupkis.

2) Wyatt Oleff as Charlie

Wyatt Oleff will be playing the role of Charlie, Samantha's best friend who begins his own quest to discover the truth regarding the murder and in doing so, encounters shocking truths and multiple new characters, who are also a part of the trailers' snippets. In the trailer, his character can be seen going over his conversations with Samantha and finding potential clues from them to help solve the murder.

Wyatt Oleff does a brilliant job of portraying the character of Charlie and bringing forth the emotions of sadness, confusion, and shock quite convincingly. He promises to deliver a stunning performance in the show and his acting has also been a major factor in the high expectations that the show has been subjected to recently.

Apart from his role in City on Fire, Wyatt Oleff is widely known for his performance in the IT franchise and the Netflix show I Am Not Okay With This.

3) Max Milner as Nicky Chaos

Max Milner will play the role of Nicky Chaos in City on Fire. Not many details are known about his character at this point, however, the trailer gives us an insight into Samantha and Nicky's relationship as being part of a revolution for which Samantha had to sacrifice her life.

It'll be interesting to see how the show explores his character. Max Milner has previously starred in the Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt and was a contestant on The Voice UK.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, City on Fire's cast also includes other characters essaying pivotal roles including:

Jemima Kirke as Regan Hamilton Sweeney

Nico Tortorella as William Hamilton Sweeney

Ashley Zukerman as Keith

Xavier Clyde as Mercer

Alexandra Doke as Sewer Girl

Omid Abtahi as Detective Ali Parsa

Kathleen Munroe as Detective PJ McFadden

John Cameron Mitchell as Armory Gould

Michael Tow as Joe Yeung

Apple TV+ released the trailer for the series on April 18, 2023, and the show manages to flawlessly encapsulate the mysterious setting of the famed novel and has already caught the attention of many for its accurate representation of the characters.

Catch the upcoming episode of City on Fire on May 12, 2023, on Apple TV+.

