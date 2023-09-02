What happened to Hezekiah Bernard? Body of 12-year-old boy found in West Philadelphia dumpster

12-year-old Hezekiah Bernard's body was found in a dumpster in West Philadelphia on August 23, when a Philadelphia Housing Authority sanitation worker overturned a plastic trash container. The container in question was allegedly picked up on August 22, from Haddington Homes on the 5500 block of Cherry Street.

Soon after authorities discovered the body, they ruled the case a homicide. An autopsy is now being conducted to determine other factors regarding the death of Hezekiah Bernard.

Authorities are yet to shed light on the exact motive behind the tragic death of the child. A candlelight vigil was held to honor the victim on Friday.

12-year-old Hezekiah Bernard was allegedly shot in the head

Law enforcement officials made a gruesome discovery in a trash container on August 23 when they found the remains of a 12-year-old boy, identified as Hezekiah Bernard. The youngster had reportedly been shot in the head and his body was found wrapped in a blanket and plastic, as per Fox 29.

On Tuesday, August 29, the victim's family members identified the body, and on Thursday authorities officially confirmed his identity in a press conference.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Hezekiah Bernard died about 24-36 hours before his body was discovered. Ernest Ransom, a staff inspector at the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit, spoke about the tragic incident at Thursday's press conference and said:

"Mr. Bernard was 12 years old. He was brutally killed and placed in a trash can. The focus is the apprehension of those involved in the senseless death."

As per Fox 29, it was reported that the victim was once in the custody of DHS, but not when he was allegedly killed. Authorities have also confirmed that he wasn't reported missing in the weeks leading up to the tragic discovery.

The 12-year-old boy's family mourns his loss

Several individuals came together for a candlelight vigil on Friday, September 1, to honor Bernard, who left behind his parents and his 14 siblings. As per 6ABC, his mother, Dolores Davis, said:

"He was a baby. My only baby. My last baby. I love him. I will miss him. I miss my son. I won't see him again. He was a good kid. Loving. He was a dancer, athlete, always witty, (and) funny."

Hezekiah's cousin, Sierra Gilliem, also spoke about the victim on Friday and said:

"He always wanted to play (and) dance. He was just full of love, and he showed it."

After Hezekiah's remains were discovered, police distributed flyers in the neighborhood, describing the victim's clothes. This was when Hezekiah Bernard's family identified him.

Police are currently investigating the case and trying to determine where Hezekiah died, and the possible motive behind his alleged murder. Authorities have sought the public's help to find out more about the tragic incident. No arrests have been made as of this writing and more details are currently awaited.