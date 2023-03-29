Noel Rodriguez Alvarez missing: Police seek public help in search for 6-year-old Houston boy 

On Tuesday, March 28, Houston authorities announced that they are still searching for Noel Rodriguez Alvarez, a 6-year-old boy who was last seen at his Everman home in November 2022.

Two days before an Amber Alert was released for the child, his family reportedly took an international flight to Turkey without him. Noel Rodriguez Alvarez has serious physical and cognitive disabilities, including a chronic lung disease.

At a Monday Press Conference, Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer said that Noel's mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, most likely left for India after a stopover in Turkey. She is believed to be with the child's stepfather, Arshdeep Singh, as well as her other children.

Texas Alerts @TX_Alerts ENDANGERED MISSING PERSONS ALERT CONTINUES: initially issued 03/26/2023 for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez from Everman, TX ENDANGERED MISSING PERSONS ALERT CONTINUES: initially issued 03/26/2023 for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez from Everman, TX https://t.co/dnkEvljxp4

According to authorities, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh told officials that Noel Rodriguez Alvarez had been with his biological father since last November. However, the father claimed that he had never seen the child, as he had been deported before Noel's birth.

Child Protective Services has not had any success in contacting Cindy Rodriguez-Singh.

The suspicious circumstances behind the disappearance of Noel Rodriguez Alvarez

Authorities said that despite the fact no one has seen Noel Rodriguez Alvarez since November, the family did not report him missing. The investigation into his whereabouts only started on March 20, when an anonymous caller told Texas Child Protective Services that the 6-year-old had not been seen in months.

iCkEdMeL ☀🔎🔥 @iCkEdMeL Missing 6 year old from Texas update. Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez is still missing, but the vehicle was located.



His family took off on a flight to Turkey. Mother claimed he was with Bio dad, but that was a lie. Noel wasn’t on the manifesto for the flight. Missing 6 year old from Texas update. Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez is still missing, but the vehicle was located.His family took off on a flight to Turkey. Mother claimed he was with Bio dad, but that was a lie. Noel wasn’t on the manifesto for the flight. https://t.co/VLKWcHYtgy

The Star Telegram reported that on March 23, four of Noel Alvarez Rodriguez's siblings were absent from school. According to USA Today, authorities soon discovered Cindy Rodriguez-Singh's 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck at Dallas Fort Worth Airport.

Upon searching the vehicle, investigators found a travel visa for one of Rodriguez Singh's other children. They stated that the family is most likely in India, though they have not confirmed the reason as to why Noel Rodriguez Alvarez did not go with them.

On March 25, authorities issued an Amber Alert for the 6-year-old. While officials had reason to believe the child's family has left the country, they could not confirm their location. Despite the strange circumstances, they still do not believe that Noel Rodriguez Alvarez has been murdered.

However, during the search of the 6-year-old boy's family home, they brought cadaver dogs just in case.

During the press conference, Chief Craig Spencer said:

“We’re turning to the public and we really are pleading. If you know anything ... we want to know. It’s going to be that one small tip that comes in that’s going to snowball into a much bigger breakthrough in this investigation.”

Vanesa @vanesaolvera_ AMBER ALERT: The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted. Noel Rodríguez-Álvarez has been missing since March 24 from Wisteria Drive in Everman, Texas. AMBER ALERT: The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted. Noel Rodríguez-Álvarez has been missing since March 24 from Wisteria Drive in Everman, Texas. https://t.co/maMaFfFI0m

Spencer added that the family may have gone to India after a stopover in Turkey.

He said:

"We have reason to believe that the family has traveled back to India."

As of March 29, no criminal charges have been filed in the case.

Poll : 0 votes