What happened to Khia Shields? Incident explored as Georgia university student fatally shot at home

19-year-old Khia Shields, a Georgia Southern University student, was fatally shot on August 26, 2023. Shields was reportedly sleeping at her family's home in Georgia when the incident took place shortly after 1 am local time.

Khia Shields' mother, Shareka Pitts, said that her daughter sustained a gunshot wound in the chest. Khia was rushed to the medical center of Augusta University after responding officers arrived at the site. She was, however, declared dead at the hospital.

Authorities reported how cases of gun violence are rising in Jefferson County. The frequent shootings have become a major concern for the residents.

Khia Shields was shot to death while she was fast asleep in her family home in Georgia

In the early hours of August 26, 2023, 19-year-old Khia Shields was fatally shot in sleep at her family home in Georgia. According to her mom, Shareka, the victim walked into her room with the gunshot wound.

"She walks in my room. I'm up, looking… she's looking at me, I'm looking at her. She had her hands held out like, 'Mommy, mommy, I'm shot,'" Shareka Pitts told WJBF.

Pitts further told the TV station that Khia Shields was a "normal teenager." She was entering her sophomore year in college while working at Walmart. Shay Little, the vice president for student affairs, sent an email to McClatchy News and wrote,

"I was very saddened to hear about Khia Shields's passing and the tragic circumstances that I understand led to her death. While I did not know her personally, it tears at my heart to hear of a 19-year-old whose bright future has been cut short."

The email further mentioned that the university notified the staff and faculty regarding the tragic incident. Counseling services are also being provided to the students whenever needed. The Walmart where Shields also worked had set up a memorial for the deceased employee.

Authorities and local people have expressed concern regarding rising gun violence cases in the area

Khia Shields' mother stated that the victim wanted to become an educator in the future and that she could connect with children very well. Pitts revealed how Shields was close to her godson and her cousins and that kids would always latch onto her. The victim reportedly died just a few days after she celebrated her birthday.

Wrens police have mentioned that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also investigating the shooting case. People have expressed concerns regarding increasing cases of gun violence. Thomson Special Agent in Charge Patrick Morgan said:

"It appears to us that this is some type of gang-associated violence that's going on."

Shields' mother has expressed her concerns regarding the immediate need to regulate gun violence. Police have urged the public to contact them if they have information regarding the case.