Who was Nicholas Donofrio? South Carolina college student identified as victim killed entering wrong home near campus

Nicholas Donofrio, a 20-year-old sophomore student at the University of South Carolina, was identified as the victim shot and killed when he tried to enter the wrong home, located two miles from the school campus on Saturday, August 26.

Authorities said that officers were called into a home in South Holly Street Columbia on reports of a suspected break-in around 2 a.m. on Saturday. Shortly after, the police received calls of gunshots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, police reportedly found Nicholas Anthony Donofrio dead on the front porch of a residence with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

In a press release, the Columbia Police Department revealed that the victim tried to enter the wrong home on the same street where he lived when he was shot on suspicion of being a burglar.

Nicholas Donofrio transferred to the University of South Carolina from the University of New England in 2022

Nicholas Donofrio, a Connecticut native, was a junior studying applied science at the University of New England, Maine before he transferred to the University of South Carolina in 2022.

Nicholas Donofrio's LinkedIn profile said that he graduated from Daniel Hand High School in Madison, Connecticut and played basketball as a freshman at the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine.

Donofrio’s parents told WTNH that their son, who was a member of the Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity, had just moved him into an off-campus house last week in South Holly Street where he was shot after trying to enter the wrong residence.

In a press release, authorities revealed that Nicholas Donofrio was killed entering the wrong home on the same street where he lived. They wrote:

“Preliminary information indicates that Donofrio who resided on South Holly Street attempted to enter the wrong home when he was fatally shot. CPD investigators will continue to consult with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office regarding the circumstances of the case.”

Following the student’s death, in a statement, the University of South Carolina expressed its condolence over the tragedy and added:

“Our Student Affairs team is providing resources and support to those who may be affected by this tragedy, and we remind all of our students that help is always available to them.”

Kate Reynolds, who lives in the neighborhood told WLTX-TV that the traumatic incident is bound to affect students expected to start classes this week. She said:

“It’s not how you want to start college and something traumatic. You’re going to have those memories of your friend. The whole experience is kind of tainted with that, too. You think you’re going to be safe sending your kid off, you’re so excited sending your kid to school and something like this happens.”

As authorities continue to investigate the incident, they have yet to reveal the identity of the homeowner who shot the student Nicholas Donofrio or whether any charges will be filed in the case.

In a similar incident, Andrew Lester, an 84-year-old man, was charged in April 2023 with first-degree assault for shooting a black teen, Ralph Yarl, after the latter mistakenly went to the elderly man’s home to pick up his younger brothers. At the time, Lester told investigators that words were not exchanged before he shot the teen, who he suspected was trying to break into his house.