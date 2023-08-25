Where was Olivia Samantha Fowler last seen? Body of missing Georgia mom identified 2 years after disappearance

Olivia Samantha Fowler, a Georgia mother of three, was reportedly last seen walking along a rural hiking trail. As per official reports, the 27-year-old mother was sighted at 10:30 am on August 13, 2021, at Pebblebrook Road in Meriwether County, Georgia.

On December 16, 2022, more than a year after Fowler was reported missing by her family, Meriwether County investigators discovered human remains in a rural area of Meriwether County, Georgia, after acting on a tip. The remains were recovered by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Crime Scene Unit, which sent a DNA sample to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Crime Lab and to the FBI Crime Lab.

Local law enforcement on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, announced that the "remains recovered in December 2022 were in fact Olivia as they were verified through DNA testing."

According to Meriwether Sheriff Chuck Smith, authorities are yet to analyze a slew of evidence to investigate what happened to Olivia Samantha Fowler. Authorities further announced on Tuesday that they have also notified Fowler's family about the recent developments in the case.

27-year-old Olivia Samantha Fowler was last seen by a DNR ranger more than two years ago

Over two years ago, on August 13, 2021, a DNR ranger spotted Olivia Samantha Fowler walk down a rural Pebblebrook Road in Meriwether County in a tie-dye T-shirt, white shorts, and black flip-flops. The area where she was last seen was located around two hours south of Atlanta.

After more than a year, in December 2022, authorities recovered the remains of an unidentified individual. On Monday, August 21, 2023, DNA testing proved that the remains belonged to Fowler. Relatives and family members revealed that, at the time of the deceased's disappearance, she was dating a man.

Meriwether Sheriff Chuck Smith said,

"Although the outcome of the disappearance of Olivia Samantha Fowler is not what any of the family or law enforcement wanted, this investigation remains active and ongoing."

It has been confirmed that the case has shifted from a missing person case to a death investigation. Authorities have not confirmed how the victim died or whether it was under suspicious circumstances. Smith further added:

"The family would like the public to know that Olivia was not only a mother, but a daughter, a sister, a grandchild, and an important member of the Fowler family."

Fowler's family had hired a private investigator as well to find her

The victim's aunt, Tamara McCoy, stated back in 2021 that it was unlikely for Fowler to spend so many days without contacting anybody in the family. The family had left no stone unturned in trying to locate the mother of three, including hiring a private detective. McCoy spoke about Fowler and said,

"olivia loves family – loves, loves, loves her family. She's a great mother with the biggest heart."

When the FBI joined the case last year, Fowler's family had new hopes in finding her. Olivia's sister, Roxanne, then said,

"Maybe it will all come out eventually. Maybe we'll all get answers soon."

The human remains were recovered by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Scene Unit. They also helped perform further investigation and an autopsy on the remains.

Law enforcement officers are still working tirelessly to find the cause of Olivia Samantha Fowler's death. They further urged the public to reach out to them if they have any information regarding Fowler's death or her disappearance.