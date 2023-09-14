5 best-dressed celebrities at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2023

The Victoria's Secret fashion show, named The Victoria's Secret World Tour' is back after a long hiatus. The lingerie fashion brand took a pause after canceling its 2019 show due to its low sales.

The concept of the world tour is a documentary film of the brand in collaboration with Amazon Prime. The screening of the fashion tour was scheduled for September 6 and the video streaming will be available later this month on September 26.

The prime video will stream the show which will be the depiction of four fashion capitals Bogota, Lagos, Tokyo, and London along with the behind-the-scenes and intimate stories regarding the tour.

Fashion icons such as Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Naomi Campbell, etc. will feature in the model list whereas other celebrities attended the show. Bella Hadid, Priyanka Chopra, and Lourdes Leon are just the names of a few. Their requisite fashion penchant is sheerly reflected in their glamorous outfit.

Victoria's Secret brings a new twist to 'Reimagined fashion show' with the documentary film

1) Gigi Hadid flaunting vibrant yellow

The American Model and television personality Jelena Noura "Gigi Hadid'' attended the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2023. The model wore a body-fitted asymmetric bright yellow draped dress from an Italian brand, Ferragamo's Fall/Winter collection. She had a sleek back hairdo and completed the whole look with her chic black embossed pumps.

She lighted up the entire event with her simplicity, uniqueness, and sophisticated look. The Vibrant Yellow color of her outfit summed up the essence of cheerfulness in the whole ambiance of the show. She even carried a Wanda handbag to add some boldness.

2) Priyanka Chopra's sheer black dress

Priyanka Chopra made an amazing star-studded appearance at the Victoria's Show at the Manhattan Centre in New York City. She wore a Glittery black sheer dress, which displayed her innerwear a little too boldly and flawlessly.

She went on with the lustrous waves for her hairstyle, and a glam makeover completed her overall look. She graced the red carpet with her Miss World attitude and tossed glamour around the event.

3) Emily Ratajkowski in elegant abs showing leather pant

Emily Ratajkowski, the American model and former actress, was donned in leather from top to bottom. She wore a black cropped corset with high-waisted flare pants and pointed wedge boots at the Victoria's Secret Tour 2023. She did a minimal yet refined look for the event. She hardly wore any makeup, with a light shade on her eyes and nude pink lips that gave her a matte complexion.

She parted her hair from the middle in loose, bouncy, wavy curls with a shine that granted her and gave her nails a stiletto shape.

4) Naomi Osaka's slaying purple

Naomi Osaka attended her first red carpet after the delivery to celebrate the event of Victoria's Secret Fashion tour. She dressed in pink with hints of a purple lingerie corset top and a button-up shirt of a similar color to give the top a striking tone.

Naomi Osaka at Victoria's Secret ( Image via Victoria's Secret)

She chose a tropical-printed short midi skirt with a slit cut with black socks and white sneakers. Her light green eyeshadow with a flicker of golden enhanced her look. She curled her hair in waves and opted for bangs. For accessories, she wore a multi-chain necklace and some rings.

5) Adriana Lima in Golden attire

Model Adriana Lima left everyone stunned with her look. Her gold-covered black sequin dress gave her a flawless charm. She wore a plunging sweetheart neckline, a skin-tight waist belt, and a pair of mesh heels.

Adriana Lima at Victoria's Secret show ( image via Getty)

She parted her hair from the middle, straightened it, and let it fall down her shoulders. Overall, her look was a neck-turner, and she flaunted it confidently.

These celebrities lifted the tempo with their exquisite style at the Victoria's Secret show. To know more about the tour, one must wait till September 26 when the documentary will be streamed.