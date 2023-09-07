Fans react hilariously to Gigi Hadid’s latest Le Chouchou Fall 2023 campaign for Jacquemus: “why is she a steamed bun”

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has once again captured the spotlight, this time as the enigmatic muse for Jacquemus' Le Chouchou Fall 2023 collection. The campaign, meticulously shot by Johnny Dufort and orchestrated under the keen styling eye of Ursina Gysi, unfurls a tapestry of images that seem to leap straight out of a surreal dreamscape.

In what can only be described as an abstract ballet of art and fashion, Gigi is showcased in situations reminiscent of modern art installations. One of the standout visuals displays her lounging in a foamy bathtub crowned with a cherry - a quirky juxtaposition of the mundane with the surreal.

Fans react hilariously to Gigi Hadid’s look: “why is she a steamed bun” (Image via Instagram/@jacquemus)

Jacquemus' campaign doesn't stop at just bathtubs and cherries. The visuals transport viewers to open fields adorned with a solitary cherry, a subtle yet powerful reminder of the brand's inclination towards the whimsical. This theme continues with Gigi Hadid's outfits, and fans commented that she looked 'a steamed bun'.

Fans' Hilarious take on Gigi Hadid's look

Fans react hilariously to Gigi Hadid’s latest Le Chouchou Fall 2023 campaign for Jacquemus (Image via Instagram/@jacquemus)

At one point, Gigi Hadid is cloaked in what seems to be an apple-inspired ball structure, complemented by a pristine white bandeau top and free-flowing white trousers. The outfit appears to be an artistic rendition of an apple, blending organic inspiration with haute couture.

Fans on Gigi’s latest Le Chouchou Fall 2023 campaign for Jacquemus (Image via Instagram/@jacquemus)

Fans comment on Gigi’s latest Le Chouchou Fall 2023 campaign for Jacquemus (Image via Instagram/@jacquemus)

Fans commenting on Gigi’s latest Le Chouchou Fall 2023 campaign (Image via Instagram/@jacquemus)

Fans reacting on Gigi’s latest Le Chouchou Fall 2023 campaign for Jacquemus (Image via Instagram/@jacquemus)

Fans reacted on Gigi’s latest Le Chouchou Fall 2023 campaign for Jacquemus (Image via Instagram/@jacquemus)

Fans have mixed reaction on Gigi’s latest Le Chouchou Fall 2023 campaign for Jacquemus (Image via Instagram/@jacquemus)

The world of social media erupted with comments, critiques, and many memes, focusing mainly on Gigi's avant-garde silver ballgown.

Fans found it reminiscent of a "steamed bun." This humorous analogy took the internet by storm, with fans and fashion enthusiasts sharing their playful takes on the campaign's most distinctive image.

Fans comment on Gigi’s latest Le Chouchou Fall 2023 campaign for Jacquemus (Image via Instagram/@jacquemus)

Memes flooded platforms, with captions humorously asking about the inspiration behind turning one of the world's most recognizable faces into a delightful, steamed snack.

However, beneath the jests and humorous analogies, there was a genuine appreciation for the creative risks Jacquemus had taken. Fans and critics also liked the combination of abstract art with fashion.

Gigi Hadid is cloaked in an apple-inspired ball structure

Gigi’s latest look at Le Chouchou Fall 2023 campaign for Jacquemus (Image via Instagram/@jacquemus)

In a follow-up visual, Gigi Hadid embodies the same apple-inspired theme, this time swathed in a vibrant red balloon dress that billows around her as she strikes a pose in an expansive field.

Yet, the most talked-about piece sees Gigi Hadid in a sparkling silver ballgown — a dress that takes the shape of a ball. The supermodel is captured in a moment of sheer bliss, playing with a hose and gleefully positioned beside a fountain.

The look is visually arresting and thus can be considered as thought-provoking. Also, to many, this campaign was about more than just the attire or who is wearing it. It's mostly about the story each image portrayed and the emotions.

Gigi’s look from Le Chouchou Fall 2023 campaign for Jacquemus (Image via Instagram/@jacquemus)

Fashion is, and always has been, an ever-evolving canvas of expression, experimentation, and evolution. Jacquemus' Le Chouchou Fall 2023 campaign, with Gigi Hadid at its helm, is a testament to the brand's dedication to this ethos.

The campaign undeniably sparks a reaction, whether it's laughter, admiration, or bewilderment. And in a world inundated with imagery, eliciting such a strong response is evidence of its unmatched creativity.