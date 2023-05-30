Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 Low "White Woven" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 Low "White Woven" is the fruit of a new partnership between Nike and the French fashion house Jacquemus, which is recognized for its creative yet simple designs. The sneakers are an updated rendition of the iconic Air Force 1 form that incorporates some distinctive and modern tweaks that speak to the style of both companies. These joint shoes will be covered in a White/Metallic Silver-White palette.

In June 2023, the Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 Low "White Woven" is anticipated to go on sale. The much-awaited shoe will be offered with a selling price label of $170 USD per pair via Nike and select retailers.

As shown in Jacquemus' most recent teaser film, the sneaker will also be offered in a black colorway. The shoe is dubbed "a sophisticated shoe with the spirit of an AF1" and is undoubtedly a sought-after item for both shoe lovers and fashion-forward individuals.

Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 Low “White Woven” style is a modern take on the classic silhouette

The Swoosh’s Air Force 1 Low is truly a timeless sneaker that has always been a perfect canvas for general as well as collaborative takes by numerous big businesses. The sportswear label has partnered with music artists such as Billie Eilish, luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co., and streetwear giants such as Supreme and more brands for more innovative makeovers of the classic silhouette. And for the most recent makeover, the model will undergo another joint take by Nike and Jacquemus.

The genesis and evolution of the model is mentioned on the shoe manufacturer’s webpage as,

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It further states:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Nike and Jacquemus have previously worked together on other projects. As part of its Summer 2022 line, the luxury fashion label introduced two specifically designed colorways of the Nike Air Humara in 2022 that featured metallic details.

The new Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 Low "White Woven" is the next phase of this collaboration, but it takes a new track and shows off a more inventive side of both brands. This sneaker blends Air Force 1 with the Nike ACG Terra style.

Thanks to its white leather top and mesh tongue as well as inner lining, the Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 Low "White Woven" has an esthetically pleasing and streamlined appearance. Small metallic Swooshes on the rear panels, debossed co-branding on the heel tab, and the metallic lace dubrae with "JF1" marking are just a few of the shoe's subtle elements that add flair.

The woven-covered midsole, which is composed of wraparound nylon cording that lends the shoe a textured and contemporary style, is the shoe's most distinctive characteristic.

The Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 Low "White Woven" might be something you want to keep an eye out for if you're seeking footwear that fuses traditional design with contemporary flair.

