“Technically I’m a nepotism baby” - When Gigi Hadid spoke about her path to success

Staying grounded even in the spark and spunk reality of the global fashion industry, supermodel Gigi Hadid said some words that made news for being true to society’s perceptions about her. The 28-year-old model has adorned 35 international Vogue covers, including Vogue Arabia. In an interview with The Sunday Times early this year, Hadid admitted to being a part of the much-talked nepotism community:

“Technically I’m a nepotism baby. I’ve always acknowledged that I come from privilege. My parents told me, ‘Just because you have parents who were successful, it doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t walk into the job being as nice and as hard-working as you can be.’”

Gigi Hadid is the daughter of Dutch model Yolanda Hadid (a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) and luxury real-estate developer Mohamed Anwar Hadid. Acknowledging the fact that her success in the global modeling industry received a push from her parents’ successful networking, the model made headlines for a reality-check statement:

“My parents came from very little.”

Gigi Hadid with her sisters Alana Hadid, Marielle Hadid, and Bella Hadid (Image via Shutterstock)

Gigi Hadid was a part of some episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. There she can be seen climbing the ladders of her modeling career, under the guidance of her mother and former model, Yolanda Hadid, who also mentored her younger daughter model Bella Hadid.

Gigi Hadid believes she’s not the prettiest person in the world and she’s not obsessing over it

In the interview with The Times, Gigi Hadid, who has been the face of luxury fashion brands like Fendi, Missoni, Versace, and Valentino, shared her inner thoughts about her beauty. The mother-of-one said that she isn’t obsessed with her looks, even though she thinks that some Botox might benefit her:

“I don’t think I’m the prettiest person in the world. Some Botox could probably help but I’m not so obsessed with caring that I want to do anything about it.”

Gigi Hadid signed on as the brand ambassador of Tommy Hilfiger in 2016 (Image via Getty)

The Tommy Hilfiger brand ambassador began her career as a model for Baby Guess at the mere age of two. She then focused on her education and trained as a volleyball player. Gigi elaborated on how being a sportsperson made her body different from what the fashion industry demanded:

“When I started out I was a heavily trained volleyball player and I had a certain body type from that. At that time fashion hadn’t started to get into a more inclusive body-image conversation.”

The model-turned-entrepreneur of luxury cashmere brand Guest in Residence further spoke about how she used to be hard on her bod, but has since changed her approach:

“I was probably harder on my body than I should have been. I wasn’t starving myself but I was very routined. Since then I’ve got into this idea of body neutrality.”

Gigi Hadid is the host of the Netflix reality show Next in Fashion, and also dons the cap of motherhood, co-parenting her two-year-old daughter, Khai Hadid Malik, with One Direction star Zayn Malik. The couple were together for at least five years before calling it quits in 2021.

